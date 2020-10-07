Gas Detection Technology with 'Extended Safety (ES)' in Car Parks and Tunnels

MSR-Electronic gas sensors protect human health and life.

Fixed gas warning systems in garages, tunnels, and loading zones are the decisive monitoring instrument of a ventilation system. It controls the air quality in closed rooms and determines the moment the ventilation has to start. The EN 50545-1 standard regulates the reliable application throughout Europe.

EN 50545-1 - the central standard for gas monitoring in garages and tunnels - demands extensive requirements for gas warning systems. The gases CO, NO, and NO2 to be monitored by means of sensors are defined in this standard. In addition to the type of warning message, SIL monitoring is also required to comply with EN 50271 as referred to in EN 50545-1.

MSR-Electronic closes occurring safety gaps in EN 50545 with its products for “Extended Safety (ES)”.

ES for Warning Devices

Warning devices are indeed required and the manner in which they have to be present is defined, too, but no monitoring of their functionality is demanded. It may therefore be the case that a gas alarm remains undiscovered because the warning devices have failed, been disconnected, or destroyed without being noticed. This is where MSR-Electronic comes into play with its MSB2-ES module, which monitors the implemented warning devices for functionality and wire breaks, even in the switched-off state, and immediately sounds the alarm if one should fail. Furthermore, the module is connected to the safe SIL2 bus in the system.

ES for Ventilation - Another topic of actuator technology is ventilation control systems. These are currently not standardized and are not functionally monitored. In addition, there is no requirement in EN 50545-1 for actuators to be monitored to ensure that they function when required.

MSR-Electronic goes one step further here: special motor control modules (Motor Modules), which have safe SIL2 communication, are standardized and easy to set up. PLC programming is not necessary here. The modules only need to be parameterized in the central unit (motor control module) by means of a predefined matrix and can thus be adapted to any type of motor. By standardizing the modules, the wiring effort in the control cabinet can thus be considerably reduced, resulting in cost savings.

ES for fire detection - Up to now, the transmission of fire alarms had to go the path of direct analog connection to the control systems. With the new MSR Fire Detection Modules, the fire alarms from the zones can be collected and digitally forwarded to the controllers and managed via safe SIL2 communication. On the one hand, the fire alarms can be switched collectively to a Fire Detection Module, on the other hand, they can also be switched directly to the Motor Modules. This increases the flexibility of the system design within a safe framework.

In order to make the integration of the system perfect, the fire brigade control panel for direct control of the ventilation system by the fire brigade, which is common in garages, can also be integrated into the safe system with the panel module (Fire Control Module). Here, too, the forwarding is carried out via SIL2-certified communication and is therefore safe and reliable.

ES modules for different garage/system sizes - MSR-Electronic differentiates between 3 main types of garages. The small garage, the medium garage, and the large garage. The small garage essentially consists of 3 components - the gas warning system, the control cabinet, and finally the ventilation system.

Further details on ES modules of different system sizes can be found in the application brochure for "Safe Parking Garages" on pages 8–11. Click here to download.

We would also appreciate to send you this brochure by post. Simply send an e-mail to [email protected].

Further information on MSR products can be found here in the current online catalog or in the web shop: www.msr-24.com.

