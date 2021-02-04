Largest Edible Oil Producer in Croatia Equipped with Safe Gas Warning System

MSR-Electronic gas sensors protect against refrigerant leakage in food production.

Zvijezda plus d.o.o. in Zagreb is the largest producer of edible oils in Croatia and the only producer of margarine and mayonnaise products. Zvijezda has been successfully operating at the top of the Croatian food market for over 100 years. Apart from products from its own production, Zvijezda also distributes other products under its name, such as olives, cheese and canned vegetables. The recently modernised production line produces e.g. 15,000 butter portions per hour.

Zvijezda's new laboratory and production plant with cooling facility as well as the machine room are additionally protected by gas warning systems from MSR-Electronic. The machine room also meets the highest safety standards in the ATEX zone.

In the event of an incident, gas alarm systems from MSR-Electronic alert the employees in the plant and stop the production process. The alarm signal is passed on to the fire alarm control panel and transmitted to the fire brigade in parallel.

Gas sensors with X-Change technology.

The natural refrigerant used is conditionally combustible. The required ignition energy, however, is 50 times higher than that of natural gas. In combination with the high affinity of the gas to atmospheric humidity, this has led to its classification as hardly inflammable.

The digital gas sensors (type SC2) from MSR protect against potentially explosive gases in accordance with the requirements of EN 378. In addition to the sensor element and the measuring amplifier, they are equipped with a μController for the digital processing of the measured values including temperature compensation. Calibration interval and errors are also monitored and transmitted to the evaluation unit. Thanks to the X-Change technology, calibration can be carried out by simply exchanging the sensor head or by using the integrated, convenient calibration routine directly at the system. The sensors are designed for connection to the MSR Controllers and Boards.

Perfect monitoring of the measured values in the GC-06 gas controller.

The GC-06 Gas Controller from MSR-Electronic is used for monitoring and warning of toxic and explosive gases and vapours as well as Freon refrigerants in a wide range of gas measurement technology. The large number of freely configurable parameters and setpoints allows individual adaptation to many applications, e.g. also in parking garages, petrochemical industry, laboratories, for H 2 gas monitoring or in shipping.

The GC-06 can monitor and evaluate up to 100 gas sensors, 96 of them PolyGard®2 digital and/or 4 of them analog (4–20 mA) sensors. 4 free adjustable alarm thresholds are provided per sensor. For the alarm messages the controller offers 4 alarm relays with potential-free change-over contact and 2 analog outputs with 4–20 mA signal. A separate relay is integrated for fault message. With the extension modules EP-06 the Gas Controller can manage up to 32 analog gas sensors, 32 alarm relays and 16 analog outputs. For the main and field bus outputs there is an integrated overload and reverse polarity protection.

Configuration, parameterization and operation are easy to do directly at the controller without special programming knowledge due to the logical, simple menu structure.

The complete MSR gas alarm system was installed on site by the MSR partner Aurel d.o.o., Zagreb.

