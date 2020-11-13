CO Gas Monitoring at the Kempinski Hotel Doha, Qatar

Products from MSR-Electronic protect lives and plants.

The newly built 5-star luxury hotel in the shape of a real and majestic palace on a peninsula in Porto Arabia covers an area of almost 160,000 m2. 281 rooms and suites offer a breath-taking view over the Persian Gulf and the coastal pearl of Doha. The hotel is accessible via a vehicle bridge from the Porto Arabia Retail District in the west of Doha. Additionally, the hotel can be reached by water taxi or other ships. The proximity to restaurants and sights make the Kempinski a perfect base for exploring Doha on foot or by car.

Sufficient parking spaces in the 13,000 m² parking garage are available at the Kempinski. When it comes to safety, the hotel relies on products from MSR-Electronic. Gas warning systems must be reliable at all times. If hazardous gases occur, e.g. in parking garages increased concentrations of carbon monoxide, quick help and reliable products are essential. The sensors, controllers and warning devices from MSR-Electronic effectively protect people and systems in dangerous situations where combustible or toxic gases occur. With the help of modern communication technology, it is possible to react quickly.

CO gas monitoring with SC2 sensors from MSR-Electronic (above). The digital exchangeable sensor (type SC2) is used for continuous CO monitoring of the ambient air in the Kempinski garage. Calibration can be carried out by simply exchanging the sensor head or by using the integrated, convenient calibration routine directly at the system.

The DGC-06 - The central control of gas measurement and fans (above). The Digital Gas Controller DGC-06 is a measuring, warning and controlling device for toxic, combustible gases and vapours as well as refrigerants. It is designed according to EN 50545 and can monitor and evaluate up to 128 gas sensors. Each sensor has 4 freely adjustable alarm thresholds. Freely adjustable parameters and setpoints enable flexible use in gas measurement technology. Various interfaces and protocols are available for connection to a higher-level management system.

In the Kempinski case, in addition to gas monitoring, the jetfans (smoke extraction fans and fresh air fans) are also controlled. Up to a CO concentration of 30 ppm, all jetfans on the affected floor levels run at low speed. If the fire alarm is activated, all fans run at high speed.

The complete installation of the CO gas alarm system is carried out on site by the MSR partner Systemair, Doha.