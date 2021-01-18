CO Gas Monitoring and Intelligent Parking Guidance System from One Source

MSR-Electronic and MSR-Traffic are partners in the construction of the famous Sljeme ropeway in the ski resort just outside Zagreb. The commissioning of the new cable car was already eagerly awaited. After all, the opening of the ski season was imminent, as is the FIS Ski World Cup for men and women in slalom at the beginning of January 2021.

The Sljeme-Zagreb ski resort is situated only a few kilometres from Zagreb, at the foot of the Medvednica Mountains, which are part of the nature park of the same name, covering an area of about 228 km2. The new 5 km long ropeway Sljeme-Zagreb will replace the old ropeway and is considered one of the most important projects of the city of Zagreb. In 84 gondolas, each carrying up to 10 people, skiers and hikers will be brought to the top within 16 minutes. The cabins are equipped with heated seats and Wi-Fi. The route of the new cable car will be illuminated and monitored by video surveillance. The total value of the investment is over € 70 million.

The valley station of the cable car consists of 6 floors, equipped with all comforts, such as toilets and waiting rooms for passengers, kiosks, souvenir shop, coffee bar and sports shop as well as parking and maintenance facilities of the gondolas.

Absolute protection against CO poisoning thanks to gas sensors from MSR-Electronic

On the lower level there are 214 parking spaces on 8,500 m2. The parking garage meets all safety standards and is equipped with a fixed gas warning system from MSR-Electronic in accordance with the European standard EN 50545-1 and EN 50271. The MSR gas sensors (type SC2) monitor the harmful carbon monoxide content in the air and thus protect people and equipment from dangerous situations in parking garages.

The intelligent parking guidance system from MSR-Traffic

In addition, the underground car park was equipped with an intelligent parking guidance system from MSR-Traffic, which considerably shortens the time passengers have to search for a parking space and at the same time reduces the operator's ventilation and environmental costs. Ultrasonic sensors (type Cross) mounted on the ceiling record the availability of each individual parking space and manage it via a controller/control computer. This information is in turn transmitted in real time to all LED information panels, such as those at the garage entrance, access levels and intersections inside the garage (ParkGard® Matrix and RoadSign type). In this way, the customer is also quickly directed to parking spaces that are somewhat more difficult to access. These can now be occupied more frequently and more easily by guidance systems.

The ParkGard® Control Center (PGCC) from MSR-Traffic

All changes to the parking and gas sensors, the ventilation status and the status of the LED signposts are visualised by the SCADA software - ParkGard® Control Center (PGCC) - in the host computer. The operator even has the option of reserving individual parking spaces, zones or the entire parking level. Access to the central computer and the SCADA software is possible from remote computers and tablets via a web interface with the assignment of several authorisation levels. The system is capable of pointing out long-term parked vehicles with a visual display on the screen. The PGCC data can be integrated into higher-level systems, such as the building management system.

The complete installation of the CO gas alarm system and the dynamic parking guidance system will be carried out on-site by the MSR partner Aurel d.o.o., Zagreb.

MSR-Electronic is a manufacturer of fixed gas warning systems with decades of experience in the field of building automation and gas measurement technology. The international company with headquarters in Germany has a wide range of methods for the detection of toxic and combustible gases. On this basis MSR-Electronic develops individual gas sensors, controllers and warning devices for many applications, such as parking garages, tunnels, petrochemical industry or shipping. The products meet more than the general standards and regulations and can therefore guarantee the safety of the plant. www.msr-electronic.de/en/

MSR-Traffic offers innovative sensor technology that enables counting and single space detection of vehicles indoors and outdoors. Drivers are quickly guided to the next available parking space via dynamic traffic guidance technology or via app. In addition to the development, production and sales of intelligent parking guidance systems, MSR-Traffic also supports the planning and installation on site. www.msr-traffic.de/en/