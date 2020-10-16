The Aerzen Turbo G5plus, Now With 13 Sizes

With the new generation Aerzen Turbo G5plus, AERZEN has designed the most compact and efficient turbo machine in its class. With the two new models AT75 and AT100, available immediately, the Aerzen Turbo G5plus portfolio has now been extended by another five to 13 sizes. The new models AT75 and AT100 are now available.

The Aerzen Turbo G5plus is available in all flow rates from 300 m³/h to 8,400 m³/h, and with a maximum pressure of 1,000 bar. The current selection of blower sizes ranges from the small AT 25-0.8 G5plus to the largest model AT 200-1.0 G5plus. The series Aerzen Turbo G5plus lives up to its name, because it convinces through numerous advantages. The five new turbo machines have an extremely compact design and require very little space.

Further outstanding features are the innovative AERZEN air foil bearings with double coating and the new multilevel frequency converter technology, which reduces the heat loss in the motor to a minimum and, consequently, improves the total efficiency significantly. Another advantage: an additional motor throttle or a sine filter, which has to be used with conventional frequency converters, is no longer necessary. The new air foil bearings represent a further decisive development thanks to double coating, consisting of Teflon and graphite. It impresses with increased temperature resistance and an increased service life of > 80,000 operating hours, regardless of start and stop cycles.



All advantages at a glance:

Increase of energy efficiency by up to 10% compared to conventional turbo technology.

Extended bearing life thanks to innovative AERZEN air foil bearings with double coating, maximum reliability, even under extreme operating conditions.

100% oil-free.

Lowest maintenance effort, only regular filter change.

Extended fields of application at ambient temperatures up to 50°C.

Active surge protection by means of automatic speed increase.

Space-saving design.

The Company:

Industrial plants all over the world are provided with gaseous media using AERZEN blowers and compressors. The innovative machine technology of Aerzener Maschinenfabrik represents experience of more than 150 years company history. The range of products includes rotary lobe compressors, positive displacement blowers, turbo blowers and screw compressors. AERZEN blowers and compressors are tested and certified according to DIN EN ISO 9001. There is a variety of product offerings from standard products to customized solutions.



In addition, the AERZEN After Sales Service offers the complete range of services - from the full maintenance contract to repairs and upgrade of existing plants.