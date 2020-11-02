Posted in | Materials Analysis

Rigaku to Feature EDXRF Solutions for Analysis of Precious Metals at 2020 IPMI Conference

Applied Rigaku Technologies Inc. will present its latest X-ray analytical technologies at the 44th Conference of the International Precious Metals Institute

Applied Rigaku Technologies, Inc. (ART) is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the 44th Conference of the International Precious Metals Institute (IPMI), taking place Nov. 16 - 17, 2020.

Founded in 1976, the International Precious Metals Institute is a leading trade association for the precious metals industry. The annual international IPMI conference for 2020 will be “A Virtual Experience,” providing an industry-wide platform for regional and international chapters and working committees to share relevant information. The event will include sessions addressing precious metals topics of current interest presented by world-recognized leaders and experts in the field.

A Patron Level Sponsor for this event, the ART division of Rigaku specializes in Energy Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence (EDXRF) spectrometers. X-ray fluorescence (XRF) is an X-ray spectrometric technique for elemental analysis of a wide variety of materials. 

Applications for EDXRF within the industry include the recovery of precious metals from used catalytic converters, whereby the catalytic converters are collected and recycled in order to reclaim the metals such as platinum (Pt), rhodium (Rh) and palladium (Pd).

A presentation covering the measurement of these elements in automotive catalysts by EDXRF spectroscopy will be presented by Scott Fess, Product Manager at Applied Rigaku Technologies. The session will include a basic overview of EDXRF for elemental analysis, with emphasis on how the elements and overall composition of the sample affect X-rays as they travel within the material. Types of modeling and calibration will also be detailed. These basic principles will then applied to the measurement of the precious metals in the samples, taking into account the ceramic and metal composition.

Recommended systems for such applications include the Rigaku NEX QC+ QuantEZ benchtop spectrometer, a high-resolution EDXRF analyzer for rapid qualitative and quantitative elemental determination. The spectrometer employs next-generation silicon drift detector (SDD) technology, enabling an extremely high count rate capability with sharpened spectral resolution to deliver the highest precision analytical results in the shortest possible measurement times. The Microsoft® Windows® -based QuantEZ analytical software walks the user through steps required for calibration and routine operation.

Rigaku NEX QC+ QuantEZ Energy Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometer

 

Also featured will be the Rigaku NEX CG EDXRF spectrometer, a high-performance, Cartesian-geometry elemental analyzer designed to deliver rapid qualitative and quantitative determination of major and minor atomic elements across a wide variety of sample types. Especially well-suited to the semi-quantitative determination of elemental content in complete unknowns, the unit is powered by a new qualitative and quantitative analytical software, RPF-SQX, that allows semi-quantitative analysis of almost all sample types without standards, and rigorous quantitative analysis with standards.

Rigaku NEX CG Cartesian Geometry Energy Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometer 

Online registration for the event is available until Nov. 15, 2020, at

https://www.ipmi.org/events/register.aspx?id=1428265&itemid=d8f0d3e2-082f-41b9-b767-41d025476c2f.

