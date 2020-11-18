Olympus UT Equipment Supports Warrior to Inspector’s Veteran Training Program

Olympus, a leading manufacturer of nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment, is supporting training school Warrior To Inspector’s mission to help transition retiring military veterans into a new NDT career by providing advanced inspection instruments for their ultrasonic testing (UT) courses.

Students at Warrior To Inspector get hands-on training with the EPOCH™ 650 flaw detector

Transitioning into an NDT career can be challenging without the right training, certifications and hands-on experience. Warrior To Inspector helps veterans find job success through their 3-semester, full-time NDT program that offers classroom and field training on real-world job sites. This ASNT CP-189 compliant program includes certifications in magnetic particle testing, ultrasonic thickness testing, ultrasonic shear-wave testing, phased array ultrasonic testing and Creaform laser profilometry.

This collaboration will enable veterans to train with Olympus’ cutting-edge UT equipment used in the NDT field today.

“We’re very excited to contribute to the Warrior To Inspector mission,” said Dave Menne, VP of Sales and Marketing at Olympus. “Kenny Greene and his team are exceptional trainers with a unique educational approach. The veterans and other civilians in the class are clearly energized to be in such an impressive program.”

Kenny Greene, President and Lead Instructor of Warrior To Inspector, explained how Olympus has remained a vital resource for their programs. “During a significant project in 2004, Olympus showed how committed they were to customer service. Olympus brought in as much demo equipment as we had purchased to help ease the burden of outfitting a team of shear-wave technicians. Again in 2011, I was part of another quickly growing NDT department in need of phased array equipment. This led to a very large purchase of OmniScan™ MX2 flaw detectors, and the Olympus team exceeded all expectations again,” said Greene.

Greene continued, “As I am tasked to create an NDT and Pipeline Integrity Trade School that the industry has been demanding for decades, Olympus is once again there for us as we help meet the needs of military veterans and civilians and join their commitment to training tomorrow’s inspectors.”

For more information about the collaboration, visit Olympus-IMS.com/Training-Members.

Source: https://www.olympus-ims.com/en/