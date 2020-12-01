Rigaku Analytical Devices to Participate in Virtual CBRNe Convergence Event

MA – December 1, 2020 – Rigaku Analytical Devices, the pioneer in handheld 1064nm Raman laser technology, will showcase its portfolio of handheld Raman analyzers during the CBRNe Convergence 2020 Bitesize Boston Event being held December 1-4, 2020.

Rigaku ResQ CQL 1064 nm handheld Raman analyzer

The CBRNe Convergence Virtual Event is a four-day event offering training and learning opportunities related to the latest trends, incidents, and response tactics for responders in the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosives (CBRNe) community. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about new and existing CBRN and Hazmat products in the virtual exhibition hall.

The Rigaku ResQ portfolio of handheld 1064nm Raman analyzers offer first responders, border protection and law enforcement an advanced method for identifying potential chemical threats. The utilization of 1064nm Raman means the Progeny ResQ and ResQ CQL analyzers have the ability to overcome fluorescence interference, thus providing a rapid response of less than 1 minute, the ability to scan dirty or colored substances, and the capability to scan through translucent packaging – keeping first responders safer by avoiding exposure. With a standard library of over 12,000 compounds – including household chemicals, TICS/TIMS, explosives, narcotics, pesticides, and steroids - Rigaku analyzers deliver the most comprehensive substance analysis tool. With the combination of optional QuickDetect Technology, the ResQ CQL analyzer has the added capabilities to detect nonvisible amounts of narcotics and explosives.

The ResQ and ResQ CQL analyzers are supported by Rigaku’s global sales and support distribution team, offering 24//7 Reachback support, library updates and software upgrades for the life of the analyzer. To register for the CBRNe Convergence 2020 Bitesize Boston Event, visit https://cbrneworld.com/events/bitesize. For more information on the Rigaku portfolio of handheld 1064nm Raman analyzers, please visit https://www.rigaku.com/industry/safetysecurity