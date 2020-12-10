Next-Gen Chillgard® 5000 Leak Monitor Now Detects Ammonia

Engineers responsible for refrigeration or process cooling systems will find the new Chillard® 5000 Ammonia Leak Monitor from MSA offers them highly reliable toxic gas detection to protect people and equipment in the food/beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, electric power generation and other industries.

MSA brings decades of proven expertise and practical experience to the design of the new Chillgard 5000 Ammonia Leak Monitor. The company’s sophisticated toxic gas detectors and HVAC refrigerant leak monitors are installed around the globe in some of the world’s most demanding industrial applications and process plants. They provide highly reliable gas detection, low maintenance, long life and superior value.

The Chillgard 5000 Ammonia Leak Monitor utilizes Photoacoustic Infrared (PAIR) sensor technology, which provides a rapid response at the 10 parts-per-million level for early notification. They are highly accurate too: 0–50 ppm ±1 ppm, 51–1000 ppm ±10% of reading. PAIR sensors are not affected by temperature and humidity swings, which minimizes drift unlike other detection technologies. They are also immune to sensor interferants, such as cleaning agents and solvents.

Designed for easy installation, the Chillgard 5000 Ammonia Leak Monitor can be configured with 4, 8 or 16 sampling points all at once from its single dedicated calibration port. This capability eliminates the typical arduous effort and cost required by other gas sensor technologies to calibrate the multiple sensors that must be placed on ceilings in larger production areas or buildings for adequate coverage due to the lighter than air nature of ammonia gas.

Technicians will appreciate the Chillgard 5000 Ammonia Leak Monitor’s large, highly intuitive local user interface touch-screen color display (7-inches, 178 mm) with real-time text and graphics. It is multilingual, password protectable and offers them easy access to detector settings, event log data and diagnostics. With a built-in predictive maintenance feature set, it provides early performance diagnoses to keep plants running 24/7 and avoid costly product batch quality and spoilage issues or complete shutdowns.

When it comes to industrial ammonia refrigeration systems, early leak detection is essential to protect personnel and the facility. Ammonia is a toxic gas and when exposed can cause burning to the nose, throat, and respiratory tract. Undetected bigger leaks in food and beverage industry plants, for example, also can be costly as they disrupt temperature-sensitive food production lines or storage areas and result in the destruction of product. Ammonia is also combustible at very high concentrations, which makes early leak detection crucial to prevent dangerous ammonia concentrations.

The Chillgard 5000 Ammonia Leak Monitor includes integrated Modbus and BACnet for direct digital communication back to a centralized control system, such as a DCS or PLCs, and/or to a Building Management Systems (BMS). BACnet protocol allows for non-intrusive gas concentration monitoring and alarm status. No configuration is necessary because the data is automatically mapped into the database upon protocol selection.

Source: https://www.msasafety.com/global?r=NA&locale=EN