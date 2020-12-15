Manchester-Based 3D Printing Company Set to Revolutionise the MedTech Industry Using Graphene

Originally a jeweller by trade, Jason Laing is now the CEO and Co-Founder of a 3D printing healthcare manufacturing business, ProMake International Ltd which set up its headquarters in Manchester last year. Through its advanced and unique product design, expertise in composite materials and progressive 3D printing technologies, the company assists inventors developing and launching innovative products into global markets, particularly in the life science and aerospace industries.

Having rebuilt some of his own body using 3D printing technology after suffering multiple breakages following a major accident, Jason Laing has already performed the biggest test of all: merging his experience and technology to pioneer his very own medical solutions.

Following Jason’s successful recovery, ProMake fully transitioned their expertise into the medical field by conducting facial reconstruction surgery using 3D printing, and last year they completed the world’s very first inner ear transplant surgery to improve hearing by harmonically tuning the 3D printed Implant with a patient’s harmonics.

Since then, the ProMake team has also recently discovered that graphene - a 2D material first isolated in Manchester - is proving to be an even better medical solution for reconstructive surgery and in leading their business from Manchester they have been able to turn graphene into a functional form for their pioneering work. To support this application ProMake have been working with experts from The University of Manchester’s Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC).

“3D printing with graphene is a major game-changer,” said Jason. “The 3D printing technology has not only rebuilt my own body but now as we also fuse this technology with graphene, we continue to unravel endless possibilities for medical innovation. We have recently introduced the world’s first accessible commercial graphene 3D printing portal.”

Jason continued: “Collaborating, experimenting and sharing ideas is at the heart of ProMake’s ethos and that’s why Manchester – alongside it being the home of graphene - is the perfect fit for our innovation mindset. We want to sit alongside MedTech professionals locally and in all corners of the globe, and by working closely with unique scientific talent at the GEIC and within an ecosystem renowned for its long history of international engagement, we feel this is easily within our reach.”

Working with the GEIC - through the Bridging The Gap programme, which is backed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) - has elevated ProMake’s journey of discovery and they are now also realising the amazing benefits of 3D printing with graphene for external prostheses. Graphene provides additional strength, superior thermal properties and enhances biocompatibility when added to biopolymers.

Looking ahead, the company has already begun to unearth the possibilities of 4D printing which would enable them to programme materials to function in a certain way before they print e.g. anti-microbial, sensory, Electric and hydro.

The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated how rapidly we can evolve under pressure and ProMake is a great example of a business that is grasping this opportunity to challenge the status quo and move with pace to deliver real change for the benefit of all.

