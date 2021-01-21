Vanta™ iX In-Line XRF Analyzer Automates Material Analysis and Alloy ID

The new Vanta iX in-line X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzer automates material analysis and alloy ID on the manufacturing line, delivering instant results for real-time process monitoring and 100% inspection. Designed to operate 24/7, the analyzer streamlines quality inspections for metal fabrication and geo processing.

Metal fabrication requires 24/7 process control to verify that products are being manufactured using the correct alloy to avoid costly material mix-ups. The Vanta iX analyzer provides clear material and grade ID in seconds, so metal fabricators can demonstrate that their products are 100% tested and verified. The instrument can deliver pass/fail results or full material chemistry.

For geological processing and mining, the analyzer enables core scanning and on-belt analysis with real-time results to monitor process variability and ensure ore grade consistency.

Powerful Processing

With a silicon drift detector (SDD) and Olympus’ proven Axon Technology™, the analyzer can test a wide range of alloy and metal grades—including light elements. It brings the same high-count rate and stability as the rest of the Vanta series.

Intelligent Integration

The Vanta iX analyzer is easy to install in manufacturing environments—use the mounting holes on each side to mount the analyzer onto robotics and other systems.

Modern Data Transfer

Easily control the analyzer with either the Vanta Connect API or a PLC and discrete wire. Connector options include Ethernet (RJ-45) for Power over Ethernet, USB, Discrete I/O (16 pins) and AUX DC power.

Rugged for the Manufacturing Line

Built to endure the high levels of vibration, electromagnetic and acoustical noise, dust and moisture of production facilities, the analyzer is vibration tested (MIL-STD-810G), IP54 rated and designed to operate from –10 °C to 50 °C (14 °F to 122 °F) with continuous testing. A built-in heat sink lowers the internal temperature, while fan attachment points are available if extra cooling is needed. The analyzer offers toolless window changes for fast maintenance.

For more information about the Vanta iX in-line XRF analyzer, visit Olympus-IMS.com.

Source: https://www.olympus-ims.com/en/