Label Academy to Host Third Virtual Master Class

Label Academy, the global training provider for the label and package printing industry, is to host its third virtual master class aimed at an international audience in March. This latest learning opportunity will cover brand protection for the first time.

As with the previous two virtual master classes, Brand Protection will be presented by Labelexpo’s strategic director Andy Thomas-Emans, who will be joined by guest speakers from companies including the American Apparel and Footwear Association, Avery Dennison, Digimarc, HP, the International Hologram Manufacturers Association, INX International, Mercian Labels, Vandagraf, VerifyMe and Vicki Strull Design. The master class will also be split into two two-hour parts; Part One will take place on Tuesday 23 March, and Part Two takes place on Tuesday 30 March.

Part One will present a range of brand protection perspectives, with sessions including: an overview of the counterfeiting market, a brand owner perspective on what’s important, the brand consultant perspective, and the label converter perspective on the challenges of meeting a brand owner’s needs. Part Two will focus on some of the key overt and covert technologies, with sessions covering inks, anti-tamper materials, print processes, RFID and NFC tags, holograms and watermarking.

Thomas-Emans said: “We are delighted to grow our online learning portfolio with this latest educational opportunity covering our global industry’s most pressing topics. This is the first time we’ve hosted a master class on brand protection, which has never been more crucial than now. Consumer demand for label and package printing continues to rise, and with it, the thriving counterfeiting market at all levels of the supply chain.

“It’s important therefore that anyone involved in label and package printing production is aware of the scale of the challenge, the possible pitfalls, and has a full understanding of the key technologies tackling this.”

Speakers include Dr Paul Dunn, chair, International Hologram Manufacturers Association, who said: “This is a great opportunity to provide an insight into the technology evolution that has occurred in recent years in the development of holograms and optical devices in general for product security and authentication. The diversity of technologies today offers a wide choice of optical security solutions to add value and security to any Brand product.”

Michael Welch, Senior Product Manager, Durables (North America), Avery Dennison, added: “The global Covid-19 pandemic put a spotlight on maintaining consumer safety and has amplified the need for anti-tampering materials and packaging. We're excited to share new materials, applications and use cases in the virtual master class.”

The Brand Protection virtual master class costs 95 USD per session. For more information and booking, visit: www.labelsandlabeling.com/ label-academy/master-classes.

Source: https://www.label-academy.com/