SHENMAO Introduces Thermal Fatigue Resistant Solder Alloy

SHENMAO America, Inc. has introduced its PF719-P250 thermal fatigue resistant solder alloy for automobile electronics. With a wide process window and a variety of unique features, this solder paste is ideal for even the most complicated printed circuit board (PCB) design.

PF719-P250 solder paste meets the requirements for the technologically advanced automotive electronics industry, offering improved reliability and durability necessary for PCB design for automotive applications. This solder paste from SHENMAO features zero halogen and improved insulation reliability, when compared to similar products.

SHENMAO’s PF719-P250 solder paste for automobile electronics meets the industry’s highest standards, providing consistent, reliable performance. This solder paste features excellent voiding performance and solderability.

SHENMAO has successfully been approved by many international well-known electronic manufacturers. The company strives to offer the best quality without compromising cost and time-to-market while providing maximum value to all customers. SHENMAO America, Inc. blends SMT solder paste at its facility in San Jose, CA for distribution in North America.

Source: http://www.shenmao.com/