The Olympus Discovery Summit Virtually Connects the Microscopy Community

Olympus’ next virtual life science event, the Olympus Discovery Summit—Looking Forward: A New Era of Research will take place on April 27–29, 2021. The Olympus Life Science team has organized this opportunity for the microscopy community to virtually share its expertise and learn about important advances in technology. During this free three-day summit, attendees can enjoy a full schedule of customer presentations, tech talks, roundtable discussions and product demos.

Colorectal cancer patient organoids show dynamic drug responses with Staurosporine (protein kinase inhibitor) treatment. Apoptotic cells were labeled by cleaved-caspase 3 immunostaining (Green). Cell junctions and nuclei are shown with Red and Blue. Dead cells (both green and blue labeled) are detached from organoids. Image Credit: Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas NDT

Looking forward to a new era of research

The Olympus Discovery Summit will focus on moving on from the impacts of the global pandemic to a new era of research. Presentation topics include emerging technologies, best practices for a post-pandemic workplace and next-generation models enabling groundbreaking research. A customer-led panel will also discuss the topic of “What's the New Normal for the Lab?”

Preview of the agenda

The presentation topics of these speakers offer a glimpse of the advanced technologies that will be discussed:

April 27

“FluidFM: A New World of Possibilities for Research in Mechanobiology, CRISPR Gene Editing, Neurobiology, and Virology,” presented by Paul Monnier, PhD, Field Application Scientist, Cytosurge AG

“High-Content Imaging of 3D Cancer Models,” presented by Shannon Mumenthaler, PhD, Assistant Professor, Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

April 28

“Improving Your Cell Culture Process with the Olympus Provi™ CM20 Incubation Monitoring System,” presented by Joanna Hawryluk, PhD, Associate Product Manager, Olympus Life Science

April 29

“Complex Human Vascularized Tissue Models,” presented by Jay Hoying, PhD, Chief Scientist, ASI Life Sciences

Registration for the event is required at: www.olympusdiscoverysummit.com.

Source: https://www.olympus-ims.com/en/