Malvern Panalytical Launches Smart Manager™, a Cloud Based ‘Control Room’ for Zetium and Axios-mAX XRF Systems

1 April 2021, Almelo, the Netherlands. Today we introduce Smart Manager, one of the new Smart Solutions in the Connected World, a cloud based ‘control room’ that connects and monitors all of your Zetium and Axios-mAX XRF systems. It will give you a clear picture of both the real-time utilization and health of your instruments, wherever they are in the world.

Smart Manager brings everything together in one simple web-based dashboard, accessible instantly by whoever you need: from site managers to service engineers at remote sites.

It is also continually analyzing your data – monitoring many instrument variables and flagging anomalies in real time. It’s like having a new trusted member of your team who’s completely dedicated to getting the most out of your instruments.

‘’Our first target group is the manufacturing industry that produces bulk goods 24/7. With Smart Manager we take the first steps by providing insights in instrument utilization and instrument health. This is only the beginning of the journey. We expect to add more features in future.’’ says Martijn Fransen, Director of Digital Solutions.

This combination of connection, access and smart monitoring unleashes the potential of your data – giving you better information and deeper insights, so you can get the most out of your equipment, your process productivity and your teams.

Continual updates throughout 2021 and 2022.

Our live trials with selected clients have already demonstrated the huge potential such as early detection and faster diagnosis of issues by Smart Manager, and we know clients are really excited to start unleashing the potential of their data.

