The New HFM 446 Lambda Eco-Line – Thermal Conductivity Measurements Now Up to 40% Faster

NETZSCH Analyzing and Testing offers sophisticated analytical testing instrumentation and recently launched a new series of heat flow meters for the measurement of materials with low thermal conductivity. The new HFM 446 Lambda Eco-line delivers up to 40% faster measurement results and saves valuable resources in the new Eco-Mode.

Well-insulated buildings are a key factor to reduce CO 2 emissions. In most applications, the primary property of a thermal insulation material is its capability to reduce heat transfer between a surface and its surroundings or between a surface and another surface. Generally, the lower the thermal conductivity of a material, the greater its ability to insulate for a given material thickness and conditions. Therefore, a measurement technique is needed that makes it possible to determine the heat transfer properties of insulation materials very accurately and precisely. The Heat – Flow – Meter method (HFM) is one of the methods used to determine the thermal conductivity of insulation materials

The heat flow meter – Accurate and fast determination of thermal conductivity and thermal resistance

Heat flow meters (HFM), as described in the ASTM C518 thermal insulation standard, are widely used for testing low-conductive materials. The HFM instrument is easy to use, applicable to a wide range of specimens and measurement results can be obtained fast.

In an HFM, the test specimen is placed between two temperature-controlled plates. An internal thickness gauge measures the sample thickness. In case of compressible samples, the plates can be driven to the desired thickness. Calibrated heat flux transducers integrated in the plates measure the heat flow through the sample. After reaching thermal equilibrium, the test is done.

Things to keep in mind when measuring thermal conductivity

Specimen size and thickness is important ‒ NETZSCH offers the new HFM 446 Lambda Eco-Line in 3 different sizes from small to medium to large

Materials may dry out or acquire moisture and will no longer be representative

– make sure you store your samples correctly prior to measurement

– Compressible materials show different properties depending on the pressure/change of density they experience ‒ easily compressible materials need precise load and plate distance control

The new HFM 446 Lambda Eco-Line saves time and energy

The HFM 446 Lambda Eco-Line is the latest range of NETZSCH heat flow meters. It comes with improved temperature control for faster measurements, energy saving Eco-Mode and better user experience all-over.

All this you can expect of the new HFM 446 Lamda Eco-line: