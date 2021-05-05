Posted in | Materials Processing | Business | Materials Research | Materials Science

H.E.L Group Appoints Sales Director for Asia-Pacific

H.E.L Group (H.E.L), a global developer and manufacturer of innovative laboratory tools for process optimization, safety, and scale-up, today announced the appointment of Oh Chee Keat (Brice Oh) as Regional Sales Director for Asia-Pacific.

Supporting H.E.L’s growth efforts in the region, Brice will oversee the expansion of the Company’s commercial presence, focusing on building a network of dealers and agents across the Asia-Pacific region, with initial emphasis on key markets in Japan and South Korea.

Based in Singapore, Brice joins H.E.L with over 12 years of product management and business development experience in the Asian market. Most recently, he was Regional Sales Manager for Fedegari Asia Laboratory Division, where he successfully oversaw the company’s breakthrough sale and ongoing growth in the Taiwanese market while driving an increase in distributor sales in India by 500%. Brice’s previous roles have included at Quantachrome Instruments (acquired by Anton Paar), where he was Asia-Pacific Regional Sales Manager and, prior to that, as its Technical Sales Manager for the region. During his time at ITS Science & Medical, Brice held Product and Commercial roles and earned several sales and managerial accolades.

With South Korea and Japan being recognized as leading the world in battery technology and the strength of the Asian biopharma market, the appointment signals H.E.L’s commitment to creating a broader localized infrastructure to support clients in the region seeking automated technical solutions with optimized efficiency, safety, and productivity.

Louise Madden, CEO of H.E.L Group, commented: “We are thrilled for Brice to join H.E.L as we expand our position globally. Asia has key markets that are strongly aligned with H.E.L’s capabilities, and we see this as a great opportunity to build on our investments in China. With his outstanding previous commercial and regional experience, Brice will be a key asset helping us empowering customers across the region to fulfill their potential.”

Brice Oh, Asia-Pacific Sales Director at H.E.L Group, said: “H.E.L’s expertise in providing innovative technology and software has established them as leaders in the area. I look forward to working with Louise and the team to develop further strategic partnerships and grow our client base across Asia.”

Source: https://helgroup.com/

