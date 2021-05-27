Lightblades™: A New Spectrophotometer Concept from CRAIC Technologies

CRAIC Technologies, a global leader in UV-visible-NIR micro-analysis, today unveiled its new Lightblades™ spectrophotometer line. Lightblades™, a new concept in spectrophotometers, are designed specifically for microspectroscopy.

They feature high sensitivity detectors, high spectral resolution, and flexible designs. With solid-state construction and a novel optical path optimized for low light levels, Lightblades™ spectrophotometers are featured exclusively in CRAIC Technologies microspectrophotometers. Utilizing a bladed design philosophy, Lightblades™ spectrophotometers can be configured for many types of spectroscopy and combined to offer unique capabilities.

"Lightblades™ spectrophotometers enhance the capabilities of the cutting edge microspectrophotometers and microscope spectrophotometers from CRAIC Technologies. These systems will help scientists and engineers from a diverse range of industries to accelerate research and development projects with enhanced sensitivity as well as greater flexibility for both instrumental and experimental design," said Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies, Inc. He added, "The Lightblades™ solution offers scientists and engineers the experimental control and flexibility they need to analyze even the most demanding samples ranging from basic research to quality control to failure analysis."

Lightblades™ were designed to meet the demanding requirements of microspectroscopy. Featuring a broad spectral range from 200 to 2500 nm, high sensitivity, high dynamic ranges, long-term stability, and flexibility in design, customers can now tailor microspectrometers to meet their particular requirements. Lightblades™ can be configured to measure everything from UV-visible-NIR spectra, Raman spectra, photoluminescence, and more. And the superior performance of Lightblades™ translates to superior quality absorbance, reflectance, emission, and Raman spectra in the ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared regions. The all-solid-state design ensures reliability and durability while the advanced electronics ensure speed.

Source: https://www.microspectra.com/