Bettersize Announces the Release of Video Series for Its Bettersizer 2600

Highly developed analytical instruments remain a hallmark of Bettersize Instruments. As part of our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class services, Bettersize will release a series of videos on the Bettersizer 2600 in June 2021.

Bettersizer 2600 Overview | Laser Diffraction Particle Size Analyzer (Dry & Wet Dispersions)

Considering the Bettersizer 2600 possesses 5 different state-of-art dispersion units, covering wet and dry measurements, the series on Bettersizer 2600 is being released in 5 parts, covering a promo video, 2 application videos, a fundamentals video, a demo video, and an operation video.

The Bettersizer 2600 is designed to help top scientists and researchers analyze particle size distribution. This video series will provide valuable information to those who are looking to brush up on their applications and need new methods to study particle size distribution.

Bettersize will publish the Bettersizer 2600 video series on Bettersize Instruments YouTube channel; you can also find it on Bettersize Instruments' LinkedIn page.

Get free access to Bettersizer 2600 video series on your preferred platform:

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3nftqdN

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3tM8mOj

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3gwN57C

