NANOS®, A 3D Printing Service for Research - University of Michigan Shows How!

Nano Dimension Ltd., an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, announced today that it will host a webinar with the University of Michigan: How NaNoS® can be an asset to your research – University of Michigan shows how!! The webinar is scheduled to take place Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 9 a.m. EST.

Image Credit: Nano Dimension Ltd.

The University of Michigan is recognized as a pioneering force in the world of entrepreneurialism, ranked as one of the best engineering schools in the US. To supplement their research on RF devices and broaden the scope of possible applications, they looked for additional resources.

NaNoS®, Nano Dimension’s 3D Fabrication Services presented itself as an additional resource and partner to provide its expertise in 3D printing electronic devices.

For more information about upcoming events, please visit: https://www.nano-di.com/umich-webinar.

Source: http://www.nano-di.com

