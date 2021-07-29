Posted in | News | Chemistry

Unlocking Photochemistry in Flow

Developed by Asynt, in conjunction with the University of Leeds (UK), the fReactor Photo Flow provides an easy-to-use, yet powerful platform for scientists looking to explore photochemistry in Flow Chemistry applications.

It is widely acknowledged that photocatalysis is a valuable synthetic tool for providing access to reaction pathways which would normally prove problematic or require multi-step synthetic routes using classical thermal or chemical activation methods. However, until now, synthetic organic chemists have shied away from photochemistry because of safety concerns around ionizing UV light, and overly complex equipment.

Specifically designed for ease of use and high operational safety, the fReactor Photo Flow delivers all the key advantages of flow photochemical reactors, over conventional batch systems, including consistent light flux, controlled exposure times and precise temperature control.

This new addition to the Asynt fReactor Flow Chemistry platform has been launched with two high power LED wavelengths options (450nm / Blue and 365nm / UV) to suit most photochemical activation requirements. Alternative excitation wavelength options are available upon request.

Asynt's popular fReactor platform offers chemists an affordable entry point into the world of Flow Chemistry.  Integrating the efficiency of pipe-flow processing with the advanced mixing of 5 Continuous Stirred Tank Reactors (CSTR), fReactor delivers a versatile “plug-and-flow” setup which is well-suited to multiphasic reactions allowing chemists to explore continuous-flow processing with ease.

Installation of each fReactor Photo Flow module is exceptionally straight forward. By placing the module over the required fReactor cell, the Photo Flow simply clips quickly into position ready for you to start your experiment.  Designed for flexibility, you can choose how many Photo Flow modules to use on a fReactor base platform, from one to five.   All five fReactor Photo Flow modules can be powered from a single power supply using an optional splitter lead.

To view PowerPoint slides from our recent “Unlocking Photochemistry in Flow”  on-demand webinar please visit https://www.asynt.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Asynt-fReactor-PhotoChem-Presentation-July-2021.pdf.

For further information on the fReactor Photo Flow and to view the full webinar mentioned above, please visit https://www.asynt.com/product/freactor-photo-flow/ or contact Asynt on +44-1638-781709 / [email protected].

 

 

