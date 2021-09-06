Posted in | News | New Product

ROBD2 -Integrated - VR-Based Parachuting Hypoxia Recognition Training Package

In partnership with Mobility Labs Inc: Integrate your NATO STANAG mandated aeromedical training directly into your parachute training courseware. HAPLS utilizes off the shelf VR solutions to provide a mobile training capability that permits units to use their own parachutist oxygen equipment to conduct hypoxia recognition training.

 

​​​​​​​

 

High Altitude Physiological Limitation Simulator

Click here to learn more about the ROBD2,or contact us today to discuss this new training package!

​​​​​​​

