Posted in | News | Events

AM Feedstock Powder Rheology and Particle Characterization

Many studies have been presented recently concerning the powder flow or the particle characteristics of feedstocks used in Additive Manufacturing (AM) applications. Analyses of fresh powder, powder that has been used for several build cycles, and blends of these two have been characterized. 

​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Micromeritics 

In this on demand presentation, Tony Thornton, Director of Technical Information at Micromeritics, evaluates both bulk powder rheology and the characteristics of particles that make up powders. He will also consider how the particle characteristics support insights into powder rheology.

Click here to listen to the presentation.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. (2022, January 05). AM Feedstock Powder Rheology and Particle Characterization. AZoM. Retrieved on January 05, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57823.

  • MLA

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. "AM Feedstock Powder Rheology and Particle Characterization". AZoM. 05 January 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57823>.

  • Chicago

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. "AM Feedstock Powder Rheology and Particle Characterization". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57823. (accessed January 05, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. 2022. AM Feedstock Powder Rheology and Particle Characterization. AZoM, viewed 05 January 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57823.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Building Lightweight Bridges with Friction Stir Welding Technology

AZoM talks to Dr. Oleg Panchenko about his work with the Lightweight Materials and Structures Laboratory in SPbPU, and their project that looks to create a new lightweight footbridge employing a novel aluminum alloy and friction stir welding technique.

Building Lightweight Bridges with Friction Stir Welding Technology

More Content from Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

See all content from Micromeritics Instrument Corporation