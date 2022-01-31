Posted in | News | New Product

How NIAB EMR research institute use Delta-T Devices soil sensors to improve crop yield and quality

Our second video featuring Dr Mark Else (NIAB EMR’s Head of Crop Science) looks in detail at how the NIAB EMR research teams use the Delta-T Devices WET-2 and SM150T Sensors to monitor soil moisture, temperature and pore EC (electrical conductivity) within their WET Centre strawberry crops.

 

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Delta-T Devices Ltd

The NIAB EMR Wet Centre features advanced smart irrigation technologies for commercial horticulture. Their systems (including remote smart phone access to real-time data) provide field proven solutions for reducing costs and environmental impact – whilst achieving improved crop yields and financial returns.

View video here

