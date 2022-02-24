Posted in | News | Events

Dr. Ahmed Abdelfattah Wins 2022 Honor

HORIBA Scientific, world leader in fluorescence spectroscopy solutions, presented Dr. Ahmed Abdelfattah with the annual Young Fluorescence Investigator Award at the 2022 Biophysical Society event. Dr Abdelfattah is an Assistant Professor of Neuroscience at Brown University in Providence, RI.  The winner was selected by the Biological Fluorescence Subgroup of the Biophysical Society.

​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Horiba Scientific 

Along with the recognition, HORIBA presented a $1000 check to Dr. Abdelfattah, and a crystal award.

Since April 2021, Dr. Abdelfattah has been both an Assistant Professor of Neuroscience, and the Robert J. and Nancy D. Carney University Assistant Professor of Brain Science at Brown University.

He worked in a post-doctoral fellow position with Dr. Eric Schreiter at Janelia Research Campus. During this time, he made a series of creative and highly impactful contributions in the high-profile area of developing innovative fluorescent probes for imaging of neural activity. One example of his postdoctoral work is the voltage probe designated as Voltron, which enabled recording membrane voltage from tens of cells in live animals. His Ph.D. research was with Professor Robert Campbell and focused on the use of protein engineering to develop improved fluorescent genetically encoded indicators of neuronal activity.

HORIBA Scientific has been the sole sponsor of this award since 1997. The Young Fluorescence Investigator Award is presented to a researcher who has been nominated by their peers for significant advancements and/or contributions in or using fluorescence methodologies. The candidate must be a Ph.D., and a pre-tenured faculty member or a junior level investigator working in the field of fluorescence.

“HORIBA is very proud to sponsor this prestigious award again, and Dr. Abdelfattah is a very deserving choice as this year’s recipient.” said Cary Davies, Director of the Fluorescence group at HORIBA Scientific. “Dr. Abdelfattah is the 27th researcher to win the Young Investigator Award since 1997, and joins a prestigious group of scientists who have had a tremendous impact in the biophysical research community.”

