Thermally Conductive Epoxy Features Chemical and High Temperature Resistance

Master Bond EP35AOLV is a two part heat cured epoxy system, designed for bonding, sealing, coating and potting applications. It is a thermally conductive, electrically insulating compound that withstands aggressive chemicals, such as those found in downhole oil and gas processing. EP35AOLV exhibits superior protection against corrosion in various harsh environments and helps prolong longevity of critical equipment. With a service range that extends from -60 °F to 500 °F (52 °C to 260 °C) and a glass transition temperature of around 165-170 °C, it is resistant to high temperatures.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

The thermal conductivity value for EP35AOLV is 7-8 BTU•in/(ft2 •hr•°F) [1-1.15 W/(m•K)], and its compressive strength measures 24,000-26,000 psi. It is a filled system that has good dimensional stability and low shrinkage upon curing. “EP35AOLV has been designed not only to handle aggressive chemicals, but also to resist high temperature and high pressure environments. Additionally, it has an extremely high tensile modulus of more than 1,000,000 psi at 75 °F”, says Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer.

The ideal cure schedule is 2 to 3 hours at 300 °F, followed by 3 to 4 hours at 300-350 °F. EP35AOLV has a forgiving 100 to 50 mix ratio by weight, and is flowable, with a mixed viscosity of 50,000-90,000 cps. It adheres well to a wide variety of substrates such as metals, composites, glass, and high temperature plastics such as PEEK. EP35AOLV is available in standard packaging from ounce kits to gallon kits.

Master Bond Chemically Resistant Adhesives

Master Bond EP35AOLV is a two part heat cured epoxy system used for bonding, sealing and encapsulating. It is able to transfer heat and is electrically non-conductive. It withstands aggressive chemicals and high temperatures, such as those found in downhole and other harsh environments. Read more about Master Bond’s chemically resistant adhesives at https://www.masterbond.com/properties/chemical-resistance.

Source: http://www.masterbond.com/

