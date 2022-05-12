Ambrell & EPGA Induction Partner to Open Mexico Applications Lab

EPGA Induction, a distributor of Ambrell Corporation in Mexico and Latin America, is opening an Applications Laboratory, sales, and service facility in Mexico dedicated to Ambrell induction heating products and solutions. Applications from Latin America will be tested in this facility, enabling customers from the region to travel and observe applications and parts-testing more conveniently.

To commemorate the opening of this new state-of-the-art facility, an Open House will be held on May 6th from 12:15-5:00 pm at the facility in Monterrey. Interested individuals can register at: www.ambrell.com/mexico-lab. Tours and induction heating demonstrations will be offered, and a light lunch will be served.

Ambrell manufactures induction heating systems ranging from 500 W to 1,000 kW and are used for applications such as annealing, brazing, curing, soldering, heat staking, heat treating and shrink fitting. Many leading companies around the world in industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical and semiconductor use Ambrell products. Customers send in their parts to the nearest applications laboratory to prove feasibility prior to making most initial purchases.

“We’re delighted to partner with EPGA Induction and open an Applications Laboratory in Mexico,” stated Scott Nolen, Division President of Process Technologies. The recently announced Process Technologies Division is part of inTEST Corporation and includes Ambrell. Nolen continued, “EPGA Induction has extensive experience with induction heating and Ambrell equipment. We know they’ll deliver a superior experience to customers, and we’re excited to expand our footprint and have a sales, service, and Applications Laboratory dedicated to Ambrell solutions in Mexico.”

Source: https://www.ambrell.com/