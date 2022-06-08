PerkinElmer Expands Food Safety Testing Portfolio with AOAC Certified Microbial Count Plates

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, has announced the global availability of its ready-to-use, MicrofastTM microbial count plates for food safety testing.

The new microfilm plates are designed to provide efficient, effective, and user-friendly quantification of aerobic, E. coli, coliform, Enterobacteriaceae, yeast and mold, and staphylococcus aureaus contamination in dairy, meat/poultry, fruit, vegetable, baked goods and environmental surface samples. All six plate types have received AOAC Performance Tested Methods (PTM) certification.

Geared towards food companies and contract labs, the highly sensitive and accurate kits feature a simple, three-step workflow -- 66% fewer steps than traditional approaches. Users simply place the liquid sample on the leak-free culture area featuring automatic diffusion and lower the film without pressing; incubate the plate; and wait for the new-generation microbial coloration to show rapid proliferation of microbial contaminants. E.coli colonies, for example, will appear as blue, staphylococcus aureaus colonies as dark violet.

Using the offerings, data is available sooner, revealing results in 48 and 72 hours for yeasts and mold, for example, vs. 120 hours and five days respectively using traditional culture methods. This helps support timely decision-making and maximizes sample throughput.

“Today’s food laboratories need intuitive, fast and accurate testing options to meet increasing testing demands, stay ahead of regulations and support consumer safety,” said Suneet Chadha, VP/GM Applied & Food Markets “The AOAC approved PerkinElmer Microfast microbial count plates are small on complexity and labor demands, yet big on result quality, throughput and ease of use. They are designed to save time, money and resources in food QA/QC efforts.”

The plates reduce human error by providing standardized protocols and offer a small footprint to save space in incubators and storage areas. In sync with PerkinElmer’s commitment to sustainability, the microfilm/cardboard design of the plates reduces plastic waste in the lab.

The count plates are part of the PerkinElmer’s extensive food safety and quality solutions spanning instruments, software, testing kits, reagents and services for grain, meat and poultry, dairy, produce, beverages, edible oils, seafood, herbs and spices and more.

