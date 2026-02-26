Exum Instruments Launches Next Generation Massbox, Redefining Solid Sample Chemistry

Exum Instruments Inc. today announced the launch of next generation Massbox®, a significant advancement of its proprietary Laser Ablation Laser Ionization Time of Flight Mass Spectrometry (LALI-TOF-MS) platform.

Image Credit: Exum Instruments

Developed to meet the growing demands of materials scientists, geoscientists, metallurgists, and battery developers for faster, more sensitive solid sample analysis, every component has been tailored specifically for the LALI-TOF-MS process. The result is a system that pushes the boundaries of what solid sample chemistry can achieve.

Massbox is the only analytical instrument to combine dual-laser ionization (LALI) with Time of Flight mass spectrometry. It enables simultaneous quantification and spatial mapping of all elements from lithium to uranium in a single measurement, including traditionally challenging light elements such as carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen.

The next generation platform extends these capabilities through three core advancements. An airlock system cuts vacuum pump-down time to under one minute. A versatile bottom-loading sample holder allows components of different sizes to be analyzed in the same session. And a direct-injection TOF maximizes ion transport efficiency, delivering high sensitivity with minimal material removed.

"Our mission at Exum is to re-think how we measure the world around us. The next generation Massbox isn't an iteration – it was driven by relentless development, deep physics, and groundbreaking engineering to advance our core LALI-TOF-MS technology," says Exum Instruments CEO and CTO, Jeff Williams. "I am extremely proud of our team of mechanical engineers, analytical chemists, and software developers who have applied their decades of experience with modern analytical instruments to a true market-disrupting technology. This instrument embodies what I envisioned years ago when I founded Exum."

Next generation Massbox is designed to serve demanding applications across multiple industries. In battery research and manufacturing, it enables lithium mapping, Solid Electrolyte Interphase (SEI) characterization, and trace element analysis at the speed required for demanding R&D and process control. In geoscience, mining, and exploration, ppm-level detection and rapid elemental mapping make it ready for the full complexity of geological work. In metals and advanced manufacturing, trace-level detection and three-dimensional elemental analysis support alloy development, failure analysis, and quality control.

Oregon State University's College of Engineering is among the first institutions to welcome the new platform. "We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of Massbox to Oregon State University," says Chih-hung Chang, Oregon State University Professor, School of Chemical, Biological, and Environmental Engineering. "From the moment I learned about Massbox's LALI-TOF-MS technology, it was clear that its distinctive capabilities overcome long-standing limitations in existing analytical tools. Building on an already strong foundation, this new generation delivers transformative advancements in analytical performance, speed, and versatility across a broad spectrum of sample types. We are excited to harness these innovations to accelerate our research and development in advanced materials and drive new discoveries."

Next generation Massbox will be showcased at Exum's webinar on April 9, 2026 at 1:00 pm ET and at TMS 2026 Annual Meeting & Exhibition, Booth #622, in San Diego, California. To register for the webinar, book a meeting at TMS, or schedule a private demonstration, visit info.exuminstruments.com/next-gen-massbox