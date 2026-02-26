Posted in | News | Chemistry | New Product

Exum Instruments Launches Next Generation Massbox, Redefining Solid Sample Chemistry

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Exum InstrumentsFeb 26 2026

Exum Instruments Inc. today announced the launch of next generation Massbox®, a significant advancement of its proprietary Laser Ablation Laser Ionization Time of Flight Mass Spectrometry (LALI-TOF-MS) platform.

Image Credit: Exum Instruments

Developed to meet the growing demands of materials scientists, geoscientists, metallurgists, and battery developers for faster, more sensitive solid sample analysis, every component has been tailored specifically for the LALI-TOF-MS process. The result is a system that pushes the boundaries of what solid sample chemistry can achieve.

Massbox is the only analytical instrument to combine dual-laser ionization (LALI) with Time of Flight mass spectrometry. It enables simultaneous quantification and spatial mapping of all elements from lithium to uranium in a single measurement, including traditionally challenging light elements such as carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen.

Related Stories

The next generation platform extends these capabilities through three core advancements. An airlock system cuts vacuum pump-down time to under one minute. A versatile bottom-loading sample holder allows components of different sizes to be analyzed in the same session. And a direct-injection TOF maximizes ion transport efficiency, delivering high sensitivity with minimal material removed.

"Our mission at Exum is to re-think how we measure the world around us. The next generation Massbox isn't an iteration – it was driven by relentless development, deep physics, and groundbreaking engineering to advance our core LALI-TOF-MS technology," says Exum Instruments CEO and CTO, Jeff Williams. "I am extremely proud of our team of mechanical engineers, analytical chemists, and software developers who have applied their decades of experience with modern analytical instruments to a true market-disrupting technology. This instrument embodies what I envisioned years ago when I founded Exum."

Next generation Massbox is designed to serve demanding applications across multiple industries. In battery research and manufacturing, it enables lithium mapping, Solid Electrolyte Interphase (SEI) characterization, and trace element analysis at the speed required for demanding R&D and process control. In geoscience, mining, and exploration, ppm-level detection and rapid elemental mapping make it ready for the full complexity of geological work. In metals and advanced manufacturing, trace-level detection and three-dimensional elemental analysis support alloy development, failure analysis, and quality control.

Oregon State University's College of Engineering is among the first institutions to welcome the new platform. "We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of Massbox to Oregon State University," says Chih-hung Chang, Oregon State University Professor, School of Chemical, Biological, and Environmental Engineering. "From the moment I learned about Massbox's LALI-TOF-MS technology, it was clear that its distinctive capabilities overcome long-standing limitations in existing analytical tools. Building on an already strong foundation, this new generation delivers transformative advancements in analytical performance, speed, and versatility across a broad spectrum of sample types. We are excited to harness these innovations to accelerate our research and development in advanced materials and drive new discoveries."

Next generation Massbox will be showcased at Exum's webinar on April 9, 2026 at 1:00 pm ET and at TMS 2026 Annual Meeting & Exhibition, Booth #622, in San Diego, California. To register for the webinar, book a meeting at TMS, or schedule a private demonstration, visit info.exuminstruments.com/next-gen-massbox

Source:

Exum Instruments

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Editorial Highlights

Flare Stacks in Oil & Gas Safety

Flare Stacks in Oil & Gas Safety

Flare system design, informed by API 521, is crucial for safety and emissions control in oil and gas, addressing pressure relief and operational efficiency.

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback