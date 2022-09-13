Posted in | News | Coatings and Thin Films | Materials Processing | Energy | Materials Analysis | Electronics

inTEST Corporation to Highlight Automated Test Equipment and Induction Heating Technology for EV Batteries at the Battery Show North America

inTEST Corporation, a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, will feature its solutions for Electric Vehicle (EV) OEMS, EV battery manufacturers and other battery technologies at The Battery Show North America, September 13 to 15, 2022.

Acculogic STINGRAY EVO500 Battery Interconnect Test System; Learn more at Booth #1720

Attendees can explore how to better ensure the quality of battery arrays with the Acculogic STINGRAY flying probe tester. A cost-effective automated test platform with accelerated performance that offers a fast, accurate, and reliable test of battery array interconnections, the STINGRAY provides confidence in the battery technology that powers EVs.

The tester consists of a set of interchangeable test heads with custom test pin configurations corresponding to the fixed grid pattern of the battery module under test. A robotic positioning system rapidly moves and lands the test heads over the battery array, taking accurate resistance measurements used to ascertain the quality of every interconnect in the module. Moreover, one tester can be used to test multiple battery array patterns.

Ambrell’s Induction Heating Technology Provides Accuracy, Energy Efficiency and Flexibility; Visit at Booth #1032

See the process at work with the Ambrell EASYHEAT induction heating system providing live demonstrations. Used in a broad variety of applications, induction heating can be the better solution for shrink fitting motor shafts into stators, brazing EV batteries, bonding magnets in electric motors, SiC crystal growth, bonding of body parts, curing brake rotor coatings, metal-to-plastic insertion of steel inserts into car door handles, hardening/tempering of suspension parts, preheating overmolding for window trim and light assemblies and even brazing of connections in AC systems.

Attendees can bring parts or drawings for a custom solution discussion and are also invited to send in their parts for free feasibility testing to THE LAB at Ambrell. See your parts formed with at THE LAB at Ambrell or remotely view a demonstration live or via a video. Attendees are even encouraged to bring parts and drawings to our booth for discussion.

Source: https://intest.com/

