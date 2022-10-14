HORIBA Commemorates Official Grand Opening of the HORIBA Institute for Mobility and Connectivity2 (HIMaC2)

HORIBA Group, a leading global provider of analytical and measurement systems, officially announced and celebrated the grand opening of the HORIBA Institute for Mobility and Connectivity2 (HIMaC2) research facility, located at the University of California, Irvine (UCI).

This new institute is a part of the Advanced Power and Energy Program (APEP) at UCI, which will focus on the future of zero-emission vehicles, connected and autonomous vehicle technology and the integration of the energy and transportation sectors to improve both the environment and people’s lives.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Horiba Scientific

“I'm very pleased to announce that this innovative and world-leading research institute has been completed under a longstanding cooperative relationship between UCI and HORIBA. I'm also honored that HORIBA's analysis and measurement expertise will contribute to groundbreaking research results from this HIMaC2,” said Mr. Atsushi Horiba, Chairman & Group CEO, HORIBA, Ltd. “HORIBA is convinced that HIMaC2 will contribute to realizing the new energy society and be an outstanding research institute to make our future society much more sustainable. As interest in electrification and hydrogen increases, the world is anxiously waiting for HIMaC2's outcomes.”

In 2018, HORIBA pledged a $9 million donation to establish and support the HIMaC2. The institute, which is housed in a state-of-the-art facility within UCI’s Engineering Gateway building, bridges the partnership between the industry and academia to bring forth new technology and solutions to solve our society’s toughest and most demanding energy challenges.

The grand opening, held on Oct. 11, featured a reception for the 145 attendees, facility tours, as well as keynote speeches made by HORIBA and UCI executives.

Pictured at the ribbon-cutting are: Far left - HIMaC2 Director Vojislav Stamenkovic, UCI professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering. Atsushi Horiba, Chairman & Group CEO – HORIBA; In the middle with the scissors is UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman. Next is Jai Hakhu, Executive Corporate Officer at Horiba Ltd., and finally, on the far right is Magnus Egerstedt, dean of the Henry Samueli School of Engineering. “HIMaC2 represents a collection of state-of-the-art research laboratories for conducting crucially important and highly innovative research in the future of transportation, energy, and their interconnections. It puts UCI in the forefront of this emerging field leading to breakthrough discoveries, inventions and their translation for benefits to society,” said Pramod Khargonekar, UCI Vice Chancellor for Research. “We are grateful to HORIBA for their philanthropic gifts to UCI and for their collaboration to advance new technologies toward a shared vision for the future of sustainable transportation and energy systems.”

Since its inauguration on July 6, 2021, the HIMaC2 has been hard at work, actively addressing the challenges of sustainable energy through numerous projects and research initiatives. The progress being made at the institute has drawn significant attention and praise from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as the organization has awarded a $6 million grant to establish a Public Road Network Platform for future connected and autonomous vehicle technologies.

Current active projects in the facility include research in partnership with the California Air Resources Board focusing on regulatory initiatives to enable market readiness for zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Several other future projects are under discussion which will continue to build the growing reputation of HIMaC2 as it makes positive contributions to the mobility and energy field.