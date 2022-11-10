Next Generation Vocus Cork Analyzer with Improved Speed to Launch at SIMEI 2022

TOFWERK is excited to announce the next generation Vocus Cork Analyzer – the world’s fastest and most sensitive detector of volatile compounds in natural cork stoppers. Join us at SIMEI 2022 in Milan, Italy to learn more!

Image Credit: TOFWERK

Meet us at our booth (Pavilion 2, Stand G16) during the 29th International Enological and Bottling Equipment Exhibition (SIMEI 2022) to learn more about the Vocus Cork Analyzer’s advanced speed and how your cork production workflow will benefit from working with TOFWERK.

Next Generation Vocus Cork Analyzer

TCA and other off-flavor analysis in only 2 seconds per cork

10 million corks/year

50% increase in screening throughput

The Vocus Cork Analyzer accelerates cork wine stopper production and ensures that producers deliver the highest quality cork wine stoppers to the winemakers and consumers who rely on purest natural corks.

With the next generation Vocus Cork Analyzer, trace levels of TCA and other off-flavors are quantified in individual stoppers in only 2 seconds per cork. This increased speed provides a throughput increase of +50% compared to the previous model, allowing the individual screening of more than 10 million corks/year with a single instrument. In addition to the accelerated screening, both mass spectrometry analysis and mechanical automation have been optimized, all while keeping unparalleled sensitivity, precision and accuracy.

Ultra-Low Detection Limits in Seconds

The Vocus Cork Analyzer rapidly measures TCA below the sensory threshold in individual cork stoppers and physically sorts each stopper according to the detected concentration.

Measured TCA concentrations for a set of 300 stoppers (2 second/cork; 10 minutes total; logarithmic plot). A sensory panel identified stoppers shown in red as being contaminated with TCA and determined those in blue to be clean. The Vocus measurements identify the same contaminated corks as the sensory panel, and further identify many other stoppers with concentrations close to 0.5 ng/L. Image Credit: TOFWERK

