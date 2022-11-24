New Videoscope Designed for Wind Power Makes Turbine Gearbox Inspections Faster and More Efficient

Wind turbine gearbox inspections take place in cramped quarters, so inspection tools must be compact and effective. Designed specifically for these challenges, the IPLEX™ G Lite-W videoscope combines portability with powerful imaging features packed into a small, ergonomic form factor. It enables users to visually inspect inside a wind turbine gearbox without disassembling it to spot issues before they turn into lengthy shutdowns.

Finish Inspections Faster

​​​​​​Wind turbine gearboxes contain lubricating oil, which can adhere to the videoscope’s lens and cause blurry images. The IPLEX G Lite-W videoscope’s sealed tip keeps oil out while channels on the oil-clearing tip adaptor use capillary action to draw oil away from the lens, helping keep images clear.

To reduce the chance of damage during an inspection, the IPLEX G Lite-W videoscope is designed to meet IP65 standards and built to pass U.S. Department of Defense testing (MIL-STD). The insertion tube’s durable articulation mechanism helps protect the scope from damage when used in tight spaces.

Tailored for Turbine Gearbox Inspections

The videoscope’s optics balance the need to see areas of the wind turbine gearbox up close, such as bearings and gear teeth, spot defects in large spaces and be small enough to fit into the spaces between turbine bearings to look for damage. An optional LED guide tube offers ample illumination to spot defects in large, dark spaces while the semiflexible guide tube makes it easy to position the videoscope to capture images. Users need just one hand to control and maneuver the 4 mm scope to difficult-to-reach areas.

Easy to Carry and Clean

Weighing only 1.16 kg (2.56 lb), the compact IPLEX G Lite-W videoscope is easy to carry safely to the top of a wind tower nacelle. Its ergonomic design enables users to control it while wearing gloves in tight confines. When the inspection is complete, the scope’s smooth, oil-resistant coating makes cleaning fast and simple.

