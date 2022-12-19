Malvern Panalytical’s Future Days Event Engages Partners on Latest Battery-Industry Trends and Insights

Malvern Panalytical, a leading analytical instrumentation supplier, held its unique forward-looking online event, ‘Future Days’, on November 8. The event’s battery track engaged customers, suppliers, and partners on the future of battery, energy storage, and green hydrogen technology, bringing them together to discuss and shape what’s next for these industries.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Stakeholders in the batteries and green hydrogen industries – including academic researchers, start-up professionals, and industry R&D experts – are enabling important opportunities in the functional performance, sustainability, and recycling capabilities of their industries. Tapping into these opportunities, however, involves relying on strong material characterization capabilities. Through its range of advanced materials instruments and services, Malvern Panalytical has been a key facilitator of progress in these industries.

To harness and share its people’s expertise, as well as to engage professionals on key themes and developments in the batteries industry, Malvern Panalytical hosted its online Future Days event on November 8. The event consisted of two-hour online events on a range of relevant topics. These included battery design, aging, and lifetime prediction, supply chains, in-operando characterization to investigate degradation, and green hydrogen technologies.

A full overview of the talks is below:

Gjalt Kuiperes, Sector Director Advanced Materials Malvern Panalytical: “Batteries and green hydrogen will play a crucial role in shaping a more sustainable future. At Malvern Panalytical, we are contributing to this future both through our material characterization instruments and services, and through our collaborations and engagements with industry partners. That’s why we organized this special Future Days event – thank you to all our customers, partners, and industry peers who joined us. We hope to welcome even more of you to the next one!”

For more information, and to rewatch the talks from the Future Days event, please visit Malvern Panalytical’s Materials Talks recap.

