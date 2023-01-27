Powerful batteries are key to the further advancement of green mobility and a decisive contribution to reducing carbon dioxide emissions. All over the world research laboratories are investigating materials and procedures to help increase the energy storage capacity and overall efficiency of batteries. Metrohm is pleased to support these efforts with an overview of analytical methods and dedicated applications used to analyze crucial parameters in battery research and production.

The small brochure covers methods ranging from latest electrochemical techniques to well established methods such as titration, Karl Fischer titration, ion chromatography, and voltammetry. The overview is structured according to specific topics defining key fields areas of application:

Raw materials for anodes and cathodes (e.g., impurities in lithium salts, water content, eluated anions and cations, etc.)

Electrolytes, additives, and solvents (e.g., electrolyte decomposition products, diffusion coefficient, ion transfer number, etc.)

Separators (Water content, MacMullin number)

Finished batteries (e.g., capacity and power, cyclic performance and coulombic efficiency, etc.)

