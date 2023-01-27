Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Materials Research | Energy

Battery Research and Production

Powerful batteries are key to the further advancement of green mobility and a decisive contribution to reducing carbon dioxide emissions. All over the world research laboratories are investigating materials and procedures to help increase the energy storage capacity and overall efficiency of batteries. Metrohm is pleased to support these efforts with an overview of analytical methods and dedicated applications used to analyze crucial parameters in battery research and production.

Image Credit: Metrohm Middle East FZC

The small brochure covers methods ranging from latest electrochemical techniques to well established methods such as titration, Karl Fischer titration, ion chromatography, and voltammetry. The overview is structured according to specific topics defining key fields areas of application:

  • Raw materials for anodes and cathodes (e.g., impurities in lithium salts, water content, eluated anions and cations, etc.)
  • Electrolytes, additives, and solvents (e.g., electrolyte decomposition products, diffusion coefficient, ion transfer number, etc.)
  • Separators (Water content, MacMullin number)
  • Finished batteries (e.g., capacity and power, cyclic performance and coulombic efficiency, etc.)

Download flyer​​​​​​​

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. (2023, January 27). Battery Research and Production. AZoM. Retrieved on January 27, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60763.

  • MLA

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. "Battery Research and Production". AZoM. 27 January 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60763>.

  • Chicago

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. "Battery Research and Production". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60763. (accessed January 27, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. 2023. Battery Research and Production. AZoM, viewed 27 January 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60763.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
OIM Matrix™ Software Package

OIM Matrix™ Software Package

The OIM Matrix™ software package, which is offered as an option with OIM Analysis™, allows users to simulate EBSD patterns based on the physics of dynamical diffraction of electrons.

From EDAX

More Content from Metrohm Middle East FZC

See all content from Metrohm Middle East FZC