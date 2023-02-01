Adam Chong named new CEO of Rigaku Asia Pacific PTE LTD

Singapore, February 1, 2023 – Rigaku Asia Pacific PTE LTD (RAPP), the Singapore subsidiary of Rigaku - a global leading manufacturer of X-ray analysis, measurement and testing instruments based in Japan - announced Adam Chong as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. His primary role will be to expand RAPP’s business, which covers markets in the Asia Pacific region including SE Asia, Oceania, Korea, Taiwan and South Asia.

Image credit: Rigaku

Mr. Chong has over 20 years’ experience in the X-ray technology, scientific instruments and material research industries with various organizations, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker Nano Analytics and Oxford Instruments. Prior to joining Rigaku, he was the Regional Commercial Director of Thermo Fisher Scientific based in Singapore. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering & Business Management from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, USA.

Jun Kawakami, Group CEO at Rigaku Holdings Corporation in Japan, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Adam to our team in Rigaku. He has a great track record in the analytical instruments business in the Asia Pacific region. We expect he will lead us in building a new strategy and organization for our business in the region, and implementing the sales and marketing activities that can fuel our growth."



Mr. Chong commented, “I’m delighted to join the Rigaku team and very excited about the new role. My career passion has always been to support the scientific community and our customers in solving the analytical challenges they face in their work. Building on Rigaku’s wide range of field-proven analytical solutions and expertise, I look forward to working with our colleagues, business partners and customers to uncover new possibilities, and fulfil the mission to expand our presence in the region.”

About Rigaku Asia Pacific PTE. Ltd. (RAPP)

Wholly owned by Rigaku Holdings Corporation, RAPP was incorporated in 2015 to manage sales and after-service of Rigaku’s products in South and Southeast Asia, Oceania, Korea and Taiwan, putting a particular emphasis on helping to solve our customers’ analytical problems in the electronic component, battery, pharmaceutical, cement and petrochemical sectors. The head office is located at 10 Anson Road, #15-14, International Plaza, Singapore.



About Rigaku



Since its inception in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Today, with hundreds of major innovations to their credit, the Rigaku Group of Companies are world leaders in the fields of X-ray diffraction (XRD), thin film analysis (XRF, XRD and XRR), X-ray fluorescence spectrometry (TXRF, EDXRF and WDXRF), small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS), protein and small molecule crystallography (X-ray and electron diffraction), Raman spectroscopy, X-ray sources and optics, semiconductor metrology (TXRF, XRF, XRD and XRR), computed tomography and medical imaging, non-destructive testing, and thermal analysis.



With Rigaku's vast understanding of X-ray physics and complementary technologies as a foundation, the company and its employees are dedicated to developing instrumentation for cutting-edge research and routine analysis. Through their global sales and service network, they supply universities, industry, and government labs with the ultimate in customer-focused integrated solutions. Their broad product portfolio caters to a wide variety of disciplines, including structural biology, chemical crystallography, pharmaceuticals, medical research, nanoengineering research, materials analysis, mining and minerals, cement, petrochemicals, polymers, electronics, semiconductors, quality assurance and much more.



Please visit https://www.rigaku.com/ for more on Rigaku.