H.E.L Group appoints Allen Wang as General Manager of H.E.L China

H.E.L Group (H.E.L), a global developer and manufacturer of innovative laboratory tools for process optimization, safety, and scale-up, today announced the appointment Wang Zilong (Allen Wang) as General Manager (GM) of H.E.L China.

Allen takes over as GM from Qing (Steven) Chen, who led the transition to a wholly foreign-owned entity (WFOE) in the country and drove recent growth in H.E.L China’s core markets of battery testing and process safety. As Steven starts his retirement, Allen will drive the next stage of regional development including expansion into new application areas and the ongoing commercial effectiveness of the business.

Allen has been promoted into the role of GM from his position as Sales Manager and Applications Specialist at H.E.L China. He brings to the role extensive sales and business development experience within H.E.L’s installed base and wider industry and academic contacts in China. Prior to joining H.E.L, Allen worked at a variety of international analytical and imaging instrument companies including Malvern Pananalytical, Bruker Optics, Nanophoton and Techcom where he built technical, sales and service skills in the research and development of batteries and energy, catalysts, materials sciences, and pharmaceuticals. During his 15 years’ experience in the scientific instrument sector, he has led product marketing and business development initiatives across China, with a focus on driving new business, territory development and customer relationships within academia and battery, fine chemicals and pharmaceutical markets.

"We're delighted to welcome Allen into his new role as GM as we take our business in China to its next stage and expand beyond our core application markets. China is now one of our largest commercial regions, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Steven, our retiring GM, for his experience and leadership in creating such a solid foundation and delivering substantial growth. With Allen now on board, we look forward to building on this for further expansion of the business and continued success." Louise Madden, CEO of H.E.L Group

Allen Wang, General Manager, H.E.L China added: "Going to a direct sales model in China has been a great success and I have enjoyed working alongside Steven and the team during the transition. I now look forward to leading the next stage of growth for H.E.L China, knowing that I can still call on Steven’s wealth of experience as he remains involved in our business."