Rigaku Extends Partnership with Internationally Recognized CBRNe Program at University of Rome Tor Vergata

ResQ CQL Handheld Raman - Detection of Explosives / Nitroaromatics Play

Image credit: Rigaku Analytical Devices

Rigaku Analytical Devices is pleased to announce a renewed partnership with the University of Rome Tor Vergata, in collaboration with our local representative, ABCS Srl. The program, known as CBRN Gate, provides education, training, and research activities related to global safety and security, in which Rigaku’s handheld Raman analyzer product line is used for the identification of potential chemical threats. CBRN Gate is part of their International Master Course titled “Protection Against Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and explosive (CBRNe) Events,” and is property of the Health Safety Environmental Research Association of Rome (HESAR) Association. HESAR’s focus is to increase environmental protection and public safety and security, as well as improving the quality of life, workplaces, and the ecological system.

Image credit: Rigaku Analytical Devices

The International CBRNe program was established in 2009 with the express goal to train civil and military personnel from different backgrounds to face and manage emergency situations. Program students are typically officers of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Civil Protection, or First Responders.

The University of Rome Tor Vergata, which has obtained the status of “NATO Selected” and is included in the NATO Education and Training Opportunities Catalogue (ETOC), entered into a cooperation agreement with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the NATO Joint Centre of Excellence (Czech Republic), and the NATO School of Oberammergau (Germany). The CBRNe Master courses received the OPCW-Hague award in 2017 for its contribution to the nonproliferation of chemical weapons.

“We are extremely proud to be involved with the CBRN Gate program and that the students are able to gain hands on and firsthand experience with the types of instruments that can rapidly identify chemical threats, explosives etc. in the field,” said Chris Langford, VP Marketing and Product Management at Rigaku Analytical Devices. “In previous years, both their online and in-person events were well attended, with representatives present from around the world all benefitting from access to the latest technology in the form of Rigaku handheld Raman devices.

“We look forward to continuing this partnership with Rigaku, as it has allowed our students to become familiar with how to integrate technology when combating real-world CBRNe scenarios,” said Prof. Andrea Malizia, Coordinator of the Master Courses of CBRN Gate. “We want to ensure those involved in the CBRNe field have access to the most advanced tools as part of their protection and those they are serving, and this program has allowed us to do that.

Rigaku’s portfolio of handheld analyzers is based on 1064 nm Raman laser excitation. This provides the user with the ability to scan dirty, impure, and mixed substances—through packaging—and receive a result in less than one minute. With a vast library that contains chemical warfare agents (CWAs), TICS/TIMS, explosives, precursors, household chemicals, narcotics, and more—it’s the tool of choice among leading CBRNe response teams around the world.

About Rigaku Analytical Devices

Rigaku Analytical Devices is a pioneer in handheld 1064 nm Raman spectroscopy. Our products are trusted by law enforcement departments, government agencies, and security specialists to identify chemical threats. The pharmaceutical manufacturing sector rely on us for quality control. At Rigaku we are focused on supporting our clients with our global expertise and developing innovative solutions that perform optimally, mitigate new chemical threats, and are always reliable and cost effective. Our rugged products operate on an open architecture platform and deliver unparalleled accuracy and support for rapid lab-quality results any time, any place. For more information: http://www.rigakuanalytical.com/