JEOL Introduces Advanced Techniques for Next-Generation Battery and Energy Materials at Pittcon 2023

(Pittcon 2023, Philadelphia, PA) -- JEOL Electron Microscopes, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometers, and Mass Spectrometers are used for research in nearly every scientific discipline including life sciences, materials science, forensics, and drug discovery. At Pittcon 2023 (booth 2222), JEOL will focus on “The Science of Energy” with specialized imaging and analysis solutions for researchers who are developing battery materials, including Lithium-ion batteries. JEOL technology is also helping researchers to improve petroleum, solar, and catalysis products.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: JEOL USA, Inc.

Energy Storage - Developing and Improving Lithium Ion Batteries

Microscopy Solutions - With demand for renewable energy sources and electric vehicles continuing to rise, there is an increasing need for reliable, high-capacity energy storage. Lithium-ion batteries (LIB) are ideal for this purpose but understanding the microstructural features and in particular the behavior of the light element Lithium is necessary to influence battery performance. JEOL has developed an air-isolated microscopy workflow that is proving its value in advanced battery research and production today.

NMR Solutions - NMR is one of the few analytical methods that can directly observe Li ions and is a powerful tool for characterizing local structure and ion dynamics of LIB materials. JEOL solutions include solid-state NMR, in-situ NMR, and diffusion NMR with techniques tailored for the materials to be analyzed.

Petroleum Analysis – Detecting Hydrocarbons

Mass Spectrometry Solutions - For petroleum and petrochemical analyses, JEOL’s new AccuTOF™ GC-Alpha gas chromatograph, a high-resolution time-of-flight mass spectrometer (GC-HRTOFMS) is capable of differentiating various classes of hydrocarbons by using their exact masses. Additionally, optional soft ionization methods can be used for unambiguous detection of hydrocarbon molecular ions. JEOL’s new GCHRTOFMS simultaneously accomplishes high mass-resolution analysis, high mass accuracy, and high-speed data acquisition, satisfying all your needs for petroleum and petrochemical analyses. For more information on JEOL energy solutions, please visit bit.ly/3HeRWHz

About JEOL USA, Inc.

JEOL is a world leader in electron optical equipment and instrumentation for high-end scientific and industrial research and development. Core product groups include electron microscopes (SEMs and TEMs), instruments for the semiconductor industry (electron beam lithography and a series of defect review and inspection tools), and analytical instruments including mass spectrometers, NMRs and ESRs. JEOL USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of JEOL, Ltd., Japan, was incorporated in the United States in 1962. The company has 13 regional service centers that offer unlimited emergency service and support in the U.S.