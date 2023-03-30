ZYGO Makes Strategic Appointment With Emphasis on Continuous Improvement & Customer Focused Innovation

Zygo has announced the appointment of Jennifer Hellberg as the Division Vice President (DVP), Business Unit Manager, reinforcing the importance the company places in respect of continuous improvement and customer focus.

For over 50 years, Zygo, a brand of AMETEK®, has worked with global organizations and has set the standard by which the metrology and optics industries judge themselves. The company is driven by the passion to deliver innovative solutions and to master precision for and on behalf of its customers, which is only possible through the centuries of collective knowledge and experience contained in the company’s exceptional team of experts

Zygo is synonymous with the creation of innovative precision metrology and optics solutions, and as such the company is aware of its role as a pioneer and creator of next-generation solutions and products for large swathes of industry.

Hellberg says, “It is truly exciting to take up my new role at a company that is at the forefront of precision metrology and precision optics manufacturing. Zygo adheres to continuous improvement methodologies, and I am looking forward to contributing to the identification of opportunities focused on streamlining work and ensuring a total focus on higher customer service standards and reduction of waste. Also, the company places the customer front and center in all decisions made, and all innovations that it makes are focused pragmatically on problems customers are confronting. Zygo solves these problems in a way that brings the most value for its customers and nurtures this ability by building high performing teams and a culture of innovation. I look forward to reinforcing this culture and securing future successes.”

Prior to her nomination to Zygo, Hellberg was most recently Vice President & General Manager with Thermo Fisher Scientific based in Wisconsin, where her focus was on increasing responsibility in operational excellence and general management. Before joining Thermo Fisher, she built her career in engineering, operations, and supply chain at Proctor & Gamble also in Wisconsin. Hellberg holds a BSc in Environmental Engineering from Michigan Technological University and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Chris Maetzig, VP & GM AMETEK Ultra Precision Technologies says, “When selecting a new leader at Zygo, I knew that we needed someone who was strong-willed and had an exceptional experience in operations. Zygo sets the bar for quality and innovation in ultra-precision metrology and ultra- precision optics. The company is driven by a highly knowledgeable team of dedicated experts that have at their core values and a culture that is totally focused on customer success and going beyond the limits of what is perceived as possible. Zygo has built its reputation by taking on and succeeding with projects and applications that other manufacturers decline. I have full confidence that Jennifer will continue to reinforce this reputation, and take the company to new heights.”