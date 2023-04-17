Surfx Technologies Offers Revolutionary Lead Frame Cleaning Technology

Surfx Technologies, LLC, the most trusted name in atmospheric plasma, a leading provider of surface cleaning and preparation technologies, is proud to announce its lead frame cleaning capabilities. This innovative technology revolutionizes the way lead frames are cleaned and prepared for semiconductor manufacturing, saving time and money for electronics manufacturers worldwide.

Lead frames are an essential component of semiconductor packages, providing electrical connections between the chip and the outside world. Surfx’s innovative technology offers a non-destructive and efficient cleaning solution that is faster and more cost-effective than traditional methods.

Surfx’s argon plasmas are easily integrated into molding machines. This is a fast, safe, and cost-effective way of activating metal lead frames for improved overmold adhesion. It eliminates handling and storage of lead frames, which reduces the risk of damage to high-value semiconductor packages.

The lead frame cleaning technology from Surfx uses a combination of controlled chemistry at atmospheric pressure to remove contaminants and oxide layers from the lead frame surface. This process is gentle enough to preserve the integrity of the lead frame structure while still achieving excellent cleaning results. The technology is also environmentally friendly, using no hazardous chemicals or waste materials.

Surfx Technologies has been at the forefront of surface cleaning and preparation technologies for more than 20 years, providing cutting-edge solutions to a range of industries, including electronics, medical devices, and aerospace. The company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation as a leader in the field.

Source: http://www.surfxtechnologies.com