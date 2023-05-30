Online Event: Pyroelectric Detectors in Action 2023

Practical demonstration on setup and configuration of infrared detectors.

In theory, the functioning of a pyroelectric detector is absolutely comprehensible. As the centrepiece in gas analysers, flame sensors, spectral analysis devices as well as non-contact temperature measurement, it measures gas concentrations, detects flames and helps in the analysis of substance compositions. But how exactly can users integrate their infrared detectors into their measuring solution themselves?

Our experts answer this question in the upcoming online event "Pyroelectric Detectors in Action". In a practical demonstration, they use a digital PyrIQ® detector to illustrate how users start with the measurement setup and determine the appropriate parameters for their pyroelectric detectors. In addition, the participants will get an overview of the variety of pyroelectric detectors as well as the possible fields of application.

During the event, the experts from InfraTec will answer all questions in a personal live exchange. You too can experience the world of infrared detectors in a lively way.

Online Event “Pyroelectric Detectors in Action”

Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM (CDT)

Practical Presentations:

“Easy Start-up – Using a PyrIQ® Detector with Digital Interface” Robert Herre, Product Management of Sensor Division

“Custom-tailored to Your Application – Configuration of Pyroelectric PyrIQ® Detectors” Dominic Plache, Product Management of Sensor Division

Register here for the online event