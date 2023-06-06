Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Materials Analysis | Control Systems

ClassOne Equipment Delivers Advanced 300 mm Takano Particle Detection System to EUV Tech

Jun 6 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

ClassOne Equipment (classoneequipment.com), announced the delivery of its advanced new Takano WM-10 particle measurement system to EUV Tech, a global leader in metrology equipment for cutting-edge EUV chip manufacturing. The announcement was made by ClassOne Equipment Vice President, David Pawlak, and EUV Tech Vice President of R&D, Matt Hettermann.

Image Credit: ClassOne Equipment

Said Hettermann, “A key factor in our selecting the new 300 mm Takano WM-10 system was its very high-sensitivity particle detection. For us, particle sensitivity is critical because we are using the new Takano tool to validate the cleanliness of the equipment we build – which are some of the most advanced EUV and soft-x-ray systems in the industry.”

“We have the new WM-10 running in our fab in Martinez, California,” added Hettermann. “And we’re already seeing the outstanding performance it delivers – routinely detecting particles down to 48 nm. Plus, it’s configured to handle not only 300 mm wafers but also 200 mm and 150 mm.”

Pawlak pointed out that Takano-brand particle detection systems are among the top-selling new tools in ClassOne Equipment’s product lineup. Along with best-in-class detection sensitivity, the Takano equipment provides high throughput, repeatability and reliability, plus a suite of options. And very importantly, the systems are attractively priced and readily available. These are also some of the reasons why Takano is becoming the new-technology replacement-of-choice for legacy Surfscan® systems, which for many years were an industry “standard” for wafer particle detection.

ClassOne Equipment is the exclusive source for sales, service and complete support of Takano-brand particle detection systems across North America and Europe. ClassOne maintains a team of specially-trained field engineers to provide installations, PMs and all other services on Takano systems.

In addition to the all-new Takano systems, ClassOne Equipment also offers a broad selection of previously-owned semiconductor equipment, including many tools that are totally refurbished and literally better-than-new. The company also provides thousands of top-quality OEM parts, as well as equipment service, support, warranties, financing, and much more.

Source: http://classoneequipment.com

