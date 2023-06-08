New Malvern Panalytical FORJ System Boosts Fusion Sample Preparation Productivity by 2

Malvern Panalytical, a leading supplier of analytical instruments and expertise, launched the most efficient fusion sample preparation instrument to the market. FORJ™, the latest addition to Malvern Panalytical’s Claisse technology portfolio, enables an uninterrupted elemental analysis workflow.

Fusion sample preparation consists of dissolving a fully oxidized sample at high temperature in a suitable solvent for elemental analysis. The molten mixture is then examined using either X-ray fluorescence (XRF), inductively coupled plasma (ICP), or atomic absorption (AA) analysis.

FORJ delivers superior results via an unbroken analytical chain, guaranteeing robustness and reproducibility, and accelerating productivity. FORJ reduces thermal stress to minimize downtime and ensure stable heating for repeatable results. It is flexible and customizable, with options including a mold sensor, streamlined monitoring, and sample reloading capabilities that increase productivity by up to 25%.

The system offers improved accessibility for all operators, and is suitable for full laboratory integration and remote control - freeing up researchers’ valuable time. FORJ is underpinned by the support and knowhow of Malvern Panalytical’s global network of technical experts.

“FORJ is the most efficient and robust fusion instrument I’ve ever seen come to market. The engineering team has created an impactful system that accelerates the sampling process tremendously. This is what our customers have been waiting for”, said, Chantal Audet, Product Manager – Sample Preparation and Calibration Standards, Malvern Panalytical.

