Allectra's Compact Flange System (CFS)

Allectra’s new Compact Flange System (CFS) has flanges approximately 40% smaller and lighter than traditional CF flanges.

CFS flanges can be used with existing equipment, no need for adaptors or special accessories. The size and weight reduction offers you the opportunity to create a manageable portable UHV system. The significant change in volume and weight is possible with a small compromise on the performance of the standard CF system. CFS flanges are bakeable to 250 ̊C, and are not suitable to be used with Nickel gaskets. CFS flanges can be used for the majority of UHV systems and applications.

Please contact a member of the team for more information.