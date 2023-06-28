Major European Space Company Purchases Advanced Metal 3D Printers from U.S.-based Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc., a top metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced that Avio S.p.A., a leading aerospace company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, has purchased a Sapphire XC 1MZ printer and an original Sapphire printer to support the development and production of its propulsion systems and accelerate the advancement of the space industry.

Velo3D CEO Benny Buller (left of 3D-printed copper-alloy combustion chamber) and members of the Avio and Velo3D teams, at the Paris Air Show June 21, 2023. The two companies announced that Avio, a leading European aerospace company, has purchased two Velo3D additive manufacturing systems to support the development and production of its propulsion systems and accelerate the advancement of the space industry. Image Credit: Velo3D, Inc.

Velo3D’s solution was selected for its ability to produce quality parts with optimized geometries for the highest performance, and the large build volume of the Sapphire XC 1MZ. Both printers are calibrated to produce parts in nickel-based alloy that delivers strength and corrosion resistance at extreme temperatures.

Avio has been a leading innovator in the aerospace industry for more than 120 years. The company now focuses on making space more accessible and affordable. With a strong focus on propulsion systems, Avio has delivered competitive solutions for launching institutional, governmental, and commercial payloads into orbit through its Vega family of launch vehicles. By adopting Velo3D's fully integrated solution, Avio aims to achieve new milestones in design quality, and time-to-market for its products.

With one of the largest build volumes for laser powder bed fusion 3D printers, the Sapphire XC 1MZ 3D printer has a print volume that is 600 mm in diameter and 1,000 mm in height. The original Sapphire has a print volume of 315 mm in diameter and 400 mm in height. Both printers enable Avio to overcome the constraints of traditional manufacturing methods, including conventional additive manufacturing solutions. The printers accomplish this by providing a wide breadth of geometric design freedom and a high degree of precision. The solution from Velo3D empowers Avio to optimize its designs and manufacture quality, high-performance components with intricate geometries that were previously unattainable. The result is improved performance, reduced weight, enhanced reliability, and ultimately, a more efficient and accessible space industry.

"Avio is one of the leading space companies in Europe and we are thrilled to partner with them in their pursuit of groundbreaking propulsion systems,” said Benny Buller, Founder and CEO of Velo3D. “They work with some of the most innovative companies and agencies in Europe and around the world to provide them with the technology they need to reach space. The Sapphire XC 1MZ will help Avio further accelerate the development of its propulsion systems and contribute to the ongoing transformation of the space industry."

The cooperation between Avio and Velo3D comes at a pivotal moment in the growing space industry, which is witnessing transformative advancements. With the advent of 3D printing, the industry has gained momentum by enabling faster time-to-market, distributed supply chains, part consolidation, and enhanced performance capabilities. Velo3D is one of the leading 3D printing providers enabling NewSpace companies, with customers that include SpaceX, Launcher (a Vast company), and many other innovators.

Source: https://velo3d.com/