Rigaku Further Expands its Handheld Platform to Maximize Chemical Analysis Response

June 26, 2023 – Rigaku Analytical Devices announces the launch of the CQL Max-ID handheld 1064 nm Raman analyzer, offering features and benefits that maximize chemical threat analysis in safety and security applications. With an on-board library of over 13,000 items, the CQL Max-ID provides first responders, border security, and the military with a device that can identify narcotics, explosives, toxic industrial chemicals, chemical warfare agents (CWAs), and more–without the concerns of fluorescence interference.

Image credit: Rigaku

The CQL Max-ID will be debuted this week at the Chemical Corps Regimental Association’s (CCRA) CBRN Exhibition in Fort Leonard Wood, MO, USA and the High Intensity CBRN Exhibition.

Based upon the award-winning Rigaku 1064 nm Raman-based platform, the CQL Max-ID reduces sample induced fluorescence interference, ensuring a result within less than one minute. With the ability to select the analysis mode, the CQL Max-ID has the unique capability of providing situational analysis based on the user’s needs:

Identification of an unknown Priority listing of a substance (utilization of ThreatAlert hazard targeting) Detection of an unknown (with optional QuickDetect)

Additional features available on the new CQL Max-ID include:

Automatic mixture analysis of up to five components

Addition of notes and pictorial evidence using an on-board camera

Adjustable nose cone to scan through different thickness and types of packaging

Integrated Chemwatch SDS information

Pre-configured setting selections based on application

CommandSuite integrated fleet management capability

Long battery life of over 5 hours (also hot swappable)

Connectivity to desktop or mobile device via USB, Wi-Fi or Peer-to-Peer

Three years of warranty coverage

“With the integration of the Rigaku CQL Max-ID into our portfolio of handheld Raman analyzers, we are expanding chemical analysis solutions for our end users that truly fit their needs,” said Chris Langford, VP Marketing & Product Management. “We’re excited to continue to develop based on feedback from the field, as we want to ensure our customers are equipped with the most advanced tools for everyone’s safety.”

Image credit: Rigaku

Built upon the updated CQL platform that has been accepted as part of the U.S. DoD JPEO DR SKO System Modernization Program, the CQL Max-ID joins the existing CQL Gen-ID–for more general hazardous analysis–with the ability to offer more targeted CQL variations in the future.

The Rigaku CQL Max-ID is supported by Rigaku’s global sales and distribution channels, offering 24/7 reachback support and access to spectral library and software updates. Fore more information on the CQL Max-ID, please visit: www.rigakuanalytical.com.





About Rigaku Analytical Devices

Rigaku Analytical Devices is a pioneer in handheld 1064 nm Raman spectroscopy. Our products are trusted by law enforcement departments, government agencies, and security specialists to identify chemical threats. The pharmaceutical manufacturing sector rely on us for quality control. At Rigaku we are focused on supporting our clients with our global expertise and developing innovative solutions that perform optimally, mitigate new chemical threats, and are always reliable and cost effective. Our rugged products operate on an open architecture platform and deliver unparalleled accuracy and support for rapid lab-quality results any time, any place. For more information: http://www.rigakuanalytical.com/



For further information, contact:

Jen Lynch

Marketing Director Rigaku Analytical Devices

Wilmington, MA USA

Tel: +1 781-328-1024

[email protected]