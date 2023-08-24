PackagingTesters.com: Discover a one-stop solution for packaging testing

PPT Group, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of physical property testing solutions for quality control, has launched a new microsite showcasing its comprehensive solutions for packaging testing: https://packagingtesters.com/.

The microsite is a dedicated resource for packaging engineers, quality control & R&D personnel and packaging suppliers enabling them to ensure quality control through the complete development journey of their products. From evaluating raw and processed materials, components and finished products through to final distribution via the supply chain.

The site provides visitors with an easy-to-navigate, simple structure to quickly locate points of interest. Furthermore, its responsive web design guarantees a seamless experience across various devices – whether exploring on a mobile, tablet or desktop.

Image: PackagingTesters.com.png

The range of testing offered by the Group’s four brands (Alluris, James Heal, Lansmont and Mecmesin) include primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging of physical properties, such as burst, compression, drop, friction, shock, tensile, torque and vibration properties.

Given their combined experience, the PPT Group enables businesses to engineer packaging that is optimized, sustainable and effective.