Hiden Analytical Unveils the Next Generation Gas Analyser: The QGA 2.0

Hiden Analytical, a global leader in quadrupole mass spectrometers for advanced research applications and specialist process monitoring, proudly announces the launch of its next-generation gas analyser – the QGA 2.0. Representing the future of gas analysis, this state-of-the-art system is designed to surpass the remarkable success of its predecessor, the original QGA.

Image Credit: Hiden Analytical

"In the introduction of QGA 2.0, we are not merely progressing; we are setting a new standard for gas analysis," states Peter Hatton, Managing Director of Hiden Analytical. " Incorporating feedback from our valued clients and addressing the industry's stringent demand for precision, the QGA 2.0 represents a significant advancement in terms of both performance and user experience."

Features and Advancements of the QGA 2.0:

Lightweight Design: Our engineers have streamlined the device, resulting in a significant reduction in weight and footprint, making it ideal for a wider range of applications and environments.

Enhanced User Experience: Built with the user in mind, the QGA 2.0 boasts a more intuitive interface, user-friendly software, and advanced troubleshooting guides.

Environmental Stewardship: Committed to a greener future, the QGA 2.0 is designed to have a reduced environmental footprint, without compromising on performance.

Powerful Features: The system is laden with advanced features that elevate its performance and versatility. From faster response times to increased sensitivity, the QGA 2.0 stands as a testament to Hiden Analytical's commitment to continuous improvement.

Applications of the QGA 2.0 Include: Carbon Capture, Hydrogen Analysis, Environmental Monitoring, Gas Production & Storage, Fuel Cell Studies and TA-MS.

Source: https://www.hidenanalytical.com/