JEOL Electron Beam 3D Printer Demonstrates Ability to Meet AMS7032 Operational Qualification Standard: A Key Metric for the Aerospace Industry

Peabody, MA | Nov. 2, 2023 – JEOL’s JAM-5200EBM Metal 3D Printer, a production ready Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion (EB-PBF) additive manufacturing solution, has demonstrated the ability to meet the rigorous AMS7032 operational qualification (OQ) standards, while achieving the AMS7011 material requirements for Ti-6Al-4V alloy with post-deposition hot isostatic pressing (HIP). JEOL’s is the first EB-PBF machine known to meet the requirements of AMS7011 since they were first established on another EB-PBF manufacturer’s model.

Image Credit: JEOL USA, Inc.

​​​​​The AMS7032 Operational Qualification Standard evaluates the ability of an AM powder bed fusion machine to consistently meet material specification requirements while maintaining process control and stability over several builds. To comply with the OQ procedures listed in AMS7032, three identical builds containing a large number of Ti-6Al-4V specimens in all three orientations and encompassing the entire JAM-5200EBM build envelope were made using reused powder that conformed to the AMS7015 specification. The specimens were then subjected to tensile testing, microstructure evaluation, chemical composition testing, radiography, and other tests to verify that they met the requirements of AMS7011. All required post processing and testing of the specimen was performed at a ISO17025 accredited laboratory.

The results of the testing not only demonstrated the high stability of the machine, but also revealed a key strength of this system: the JEOL JAM-5200EBM system produces material with excellent ductility and very low anisotropy. These results also indicate that designers should have significant freedom in how parts are oriented within the build envelope thus enabling greater DfAM flexibility and unlocking the potential for truly optimized designs.

“JEOL has provided metrology, analytical, and electron beam manufacturing instruments for over seventy years and understands that manufacturers must have confidence in their tools,” shares Bob Pohorenec, President of JEOL USA. “Meeting the AMS7032 operational qualification standard ensures manufacturers that the JAM-5200EBM is capable of producing aerospace-grade material with stable performance and meets all material specification requirements. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to quality and reliability.”

For businesses operating in the aerospace industry, our efforts greenlight a new alternative for 3D metal printing of parts essential in the manufacturing process. This grants them access to JEOL’s more than 70 years of electron beam expertise​​​​​​​ and grants the peace of mind that parts will meet compliance standards set in place to avoid failures.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: JEOL USA, Inc.

JEOL is excited to share the insights and outcomes of its success meeting the qualification standards of AMS7032 and the material requirements of AMS 7011 with the wider community. The results were first presented at the Fall meeting of the SAE AMS AM Additive Manufacturing Metals committee, and the NRC Workshop on Advanced Manufacturing Technologies for Nuclear Applications, both held in October. JEOL will further host a webinar on December 5th at 2PM ET, offering an in-depth discussion of the results, capabilities, and future prospects of this cutting-edge AM system. Furthermore, JEOL will be actively participating at Formnext 2023, providing an opportunity for industry professionals to meet their R&D team and learn more about their technology.